Shana Chappell: Mother of Slain Marine Kareem Nikoui Slams Biden

Shana Chappell, the mother of slain Marine Kareem Nikoui, has written a lengthy Facebook post in which she slammed President Joe Biden, saying he rolled his eyes at her and repeatedly looked at his watch.

She is one of several families of the 13 service members who died in Afghanistan to unload on the president.

Chappell, of Norco, California, also wrote on Facebook that her Instagram page was disabled, although it appears to be back up. Nikoui’s father, Steve, has also criticized Biden. President Biden said in a news conference that the dead service members were “standing guard at the airport…These American service members who gave their lives are… heroes.. engaged in the selfless mission to save the lives of others.” He was present when the caskets were returned to American soil, but Chappell wrote that she was left angry over her conversation with the president there.

Read a roundup of tributes and photos of all of the American service members who died here. Heavy.com reached out to Chappell to see if she wanted to make additional comment. Although various social media posts said Chappell’s Facebook page was deleted, it is active, as is her post criticizing the president.

“He is an absolute disgrace to our country and so is anyone who supports him! #impeachbiden ASAP . The whole Biden admin needs to go ASAP!!!” Chappell wrote on her Instgaram page, sharing this collage:

Chappell Wrote That Her Son’s Blood Is On Biden’s Hands & Said the President Rolled His Eyes at Her

Here is Chappell’s Facebook post in full. She says that the president rolled his eyes at her and made it about himself by speaking abut his own tragedy when they met at the air force base. She also wrote that he disrespected the families by checking his watch “5 different times.”

President Joe Biden Joe Biden This msg is for you! I know my face is etched into your brain! I was able to look you straight in the eyes yesterday and have words with you. After i lay my son to rest you will be seeing me again! Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you “that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!” You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don’t know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel! U then rolled your f***ing eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and i let you know that the only reason i was talking to you was out of respect for my son and that was the only reason why, i then proceeded to tell you again how you took my son away from me and how i will never get to hug him, kiss him, laugh with him again etc… u turned to walk away and i let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying “ ok whatever!!! You are not the president of the United States of America Biden!!!! Cheating isn’t winning!!!You are no leader of any kind! You are a weak human being and a traitor!!!! You turned your back on my son, on all of our Heros!!! you are leaving the White House one way or another because you do not belong there!MY SONS BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS!!! All 13 of them, their blood is on your hands!!!! If my president Trump was in his rightful seat then my son and the other Heros would still be alive!!!! You will be seeing me again very soon!!! Btw as my son and the rest of our fallen Heros were being taken off the plane yesterday i watched you disrespect us all 5 different times by checking your watch!!! What the f*** was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch????You are nobody special Biden!!! America Hates you!!!!

On Facebook, Chappell wrote, “As soon as i posted about what happened to my son Instagram started pulling up my posts from months ago and sending me notifications that if i kept posting stuff like that they would disable my account! Posts from months ago!!!!! But the real reason they disabled my account is because of this post! And Facebook will come after me next!”

She wrote a lengthy tribute to her son on Instagram, writing,

This is the last picture my son sent me of himself. It was taken on Sunday. I know i am still in shock right now. I felt my soul leave my body as i was screaming that it can’t be true! No mother, no parent should ever have to hear that their child is gone, that their child was one of the Marines killed today!!! I had to hear it, i had to hear it! This is my baby! This is my Hero!!!! I will never get to hug him again and my heart is ripped out of my chest! No parent should have to have someone come to their home to tell them their child is never coming home again!!!! Why would God do this to me??? Why would he take my son???? This can’t be real!! My heart hurts so bad. This is my baby Kareem. He was so amazing in every way. My heart will never be the same. My heart goes out to all the Marine parents who lost their sons along side my son yesterday. Prayers for their families and for mine. #marines Kareem i love you more than anything, my heart hurts so bad. I begged for the news not to be true, i begged them to tell me they were lying! I’m never gonna get to hug my son again, or see his smile or hear his laugh! He was only 20 years old!!! He’s never gonna get to get married or have a family!!! Oh my God how could this have happened? Why?? He is my heart, my Hero.

Nikoui’s Father Previously Described the Heartbreaking Scene When Marines Walked to His Door

Nikoui’s father, Steve, told Daily Beast, “I stayed home from work yesterday because there was that attack and I knew he was there. So all day, I was glued to the TV.” He knew it would take about eight hours to tell him if his son was among the dead, and horribly, around 7:15 p.m. PT, “these young men walked up,” he said.

He told Daily Beast, those Marines were “more choked up than me,” Nikoui said. “I was actually trying to console them. But at the same time, I just wanted them to get out as soon as possible so that no one from my family came back and saw them. I thought it appropriate that I be able to tell them.”

A Trump supporter, the father expressed anger toward President Biden, telling Daily Beast, “They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security. I blame my own military leaders… Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”

He remembered his son as a “devoted” young man who considered the U.S. Marines like a family.

“I haven’t gone to bed all night,” Nikoui continued to the publication. “I’m still in shock. I haven’t been able to grasp everything that’s going on.”

Nikoui told the Daily Beast he was happy when Donald Trump was president: “I really believed this guy didn’t want to send people into harm’s way,” he said of Trump.

Kareem “loved what he was doing, he always wanted to be a Marine,” said Nikoui to Daily Beast. He was initially stationed at Camp Pendleton and often brought fellow Marines home for the holidays.

“He really loved that [Marine Corps] family. He was devoted—he was going to make a career out of this, and he wanted to go. No hesitation for him to be called to duty,” the father said.

Family Members of Other Slain Service Members Have Also Criticized Biden, With Another Mother Calling the President a ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece of Crap’

Gold Star Father Darin Hoover, whose son Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover was killed in Kabul, alleges that President Biden looked down at his watch when all 13 fallen service members arrived at Dover Air Force Base: "That happened on every single one of them." pic.twitter.com/PC83XWNWsx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 31, 2021

Kathy McCollum, the mother of slain Marine Rylee McCollum of Wyoming, told SiriusXM Patriot’s “The Wilkow Majority” show, according to ABC7, “My son was one of the marines that died yesterday. Twenty years and 6-months-old, getting ready to go home from freaking Jordan to be home with his wife to watch the birth of his son, and that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die. I woke up at 4 o’clock this morning. Two marines at my door telling me that my son was dead.”

She added: “I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son. With a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House who still thinks he’s a senator. So, I’m gonna try to calm down, sorry.”

Mark Schmitz, father of Missouri Marine Jared Schmitz, and Darin Hoover, father of Utah Marine Darin Taylor Hoover Jr.. both criticized Biden on the Sean Hannity show on Fox News, which reported that Schmitz met with Biden but Hoover didn’t, saying the family “didn’t want [Biden] anywhere near us.”

“Initially, I wasn’t going to meet with him,” Schmitz told Fox. “But then I felt I owed it to my son to at least have some words with him about how I felt – and it didn’t go well. He talked a bit more about his own son than he did my son, and that didn’t sit well with me.”

Hoover also criticized Biden for looking at his watch. “That didn’t happen just once. It happened on every single one that came out of that airplane. It happened on every single one of them. They would release the salute, and he would look down at his watch on every last one, all 13, he looked down at his watch,” Hoover said to Fox News.

“As a father, seeing that and the disrespect, and hearing from his former leaders, one of [Taylor’s] master sergeants said … that this was avoidable — that they left them over there: They had them over there and let them down, and we can’t have that. It can’t happen ever again,” he said to the network.

Biden said, “We will not be deterred by terrorists… we will continue the evacuation.” He said that ISIS-K leadership and facilities will be attacked. More than 100,000 people were “taken to safety in the last 11 days. In the last 12 hours or so, another 7,000 have gotten out,” he said. “These ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans who are there…America will not be intimidated.”

He called those who died “part of the bravest, most capable and selfless military on the face of the earth.. the backbone of America, the spine of America, the best the country has to offer. Jill and I, our hearts ache for all those Afghan families who lost loved ones, including small children, in this vicious attack. We’re outraged.”

Biden brought up his deceased son Beau, who served in Iraq, saying, Beau Biden “was diagnosed with an aggressive and lethal cancer of the brain. We have some sense like many of you do what the families of these brave heroes are feeling today. Feeling like you’re being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. There’s no way out. My heart aches for you.”

He continued, “We have a continued obligation, a sacred obligation to all of you, the families of those heroes. The obligation is not temporary, it lasts for ever. They were lives given in the service of liberty, in security, in the service of others, in the service of America.”

