Shawn Wolfe Cause of Death: How Did the Adult Film Star Die?

Shawn Wolfe was an adult film actor who has died, his mother confirmed on Facebook.

According to Out Magazine, Wolfe’s real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr., and Wolfe, 35, first became known in 2009 through a character named “Drew” while starring in adult gay films.

Wolfe’s mother confirmed his death in a December 29, 2022, Facebook post that described the family’s grief.

In a later post on Facebook, she revealed that his cause of death was a drug overdose.

According to The Advocate, Wolfe “was a popular performer for Falcon, HotHouse, and Raging Stallion adult studios, winning the latter’s ‘Man of the Year’ award in 2013.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Wolfe’s Mother Called His Death ‘the Overwhelming Loss in Our Lives

Valerie Wellner, Wolfe’s mother, wrote that her son’s death left his family “completely devastated.”

“December 27, 2022 we received the phone call that No Parent should ever have to receive,” she wrote. “We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss in our lives, in our family, in our world. There are no words, just broken hearts and endless tears of sadness and grief.”

Wellner shared a collage of photos of Wolfe, writing:

A beautiful, kind soul who was our Son and a brother, uncle, nephew cousin, and Grandson. He was an accomplished swimmer, lover of photography, animals, and everything Nature. There is so much to say and it’s too emotionally brutal to describe adequately today. We will love you forever my Son, and will never get over missing you ❤️ We love you Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr.💔 His Father, Shawn Sr., wife Betty, his siblings , his Aunties, Uncles, cousins Papa, stepdad Eric Royster, his family 💔🙏 You are a brilliant light in Heaven.

Wolfe’s Mother Says He Was Staying at a ‘House Shelter’ & Was at ‘Someone’s Home Whom We Don’t Know’

In a subsequent post on December 30, 2022, Wellner revealed Wolfe’s cause of death.

She wrote:

Thank you for all of your kind words. Shawn was a light in this world and he is now a light in Heaven. He is with his Kiki- grandma, who passed away last March. He is also with all of his friends and family who went before him. As most of you know, Shawn passed away from a drug overdose on December 27th. He was at someone’s home whom we don’t know where that was or who he was with. This is not a message of blame. Shawn was also staying at Bailey Bouchee house shelter, and we have retrieved what belongings that were there. However we don’t know where his clothes and other personal items might be. If anyone has any information about this, all we want is to get them back to his family. Please PM me on Facebook Thank you, His Mom❤️ Please help us find his belongings 🙏 No questions asked. Just help us bring him home.

According to its website, Bailey Bouchee House “provides exceptional and compassionate care to people with HIV/AIDS as well as end-of-life care for people with ALS and other complex conditions.”

In another Facebook post, Wellner wrote, “My son passed away in a warm space with a friend who had the courage to call for help. And then had more courage to attempt to get a hold of me to help us understand what truly happened.”

On Facebook, Wolfe, using his real name, wrote that he was an assistant manager at a Tacoma, Washington, pizza shop and studied linguistics at Tacoma Community College. He was single and from Los Angeles, California, he wrote.

READ NEXT: The University of Idaho Students’ Cause of Death.