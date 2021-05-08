How to Watch SNL Elon Musk Episode Online Without Cable

To help close out season 46 of the long-running sketch comedy show, “Saturday Night Live” tapped SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to host. The Musk-led episode airs Saturday, May 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

‘Saturday Night Live’ With Elon Musk Preview

Elon Musk Promises to Behave on SNLElon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live on May 8, 2021, with musical guest Miley Cyrus. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: pck.tv/3uQxh4q Subscribe to SNL: goo.gl/tUsXwM Stream Current Full Episodes: nbc.com/saturday-night-live WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS Google Play – bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay iTunes – bit.ly/SNLiTunes SNL ON SOCIAL SNL Instagram: instagram.com/nbcsnl SNL Facebook: facebook.com/snl SNL Twitter: twitter.com/nbcsnl… 2021-05-07T01:10:49Z

The May 8 episode of “Saturday Night Live” boasts two big names — Elon Musk as host and Miley Cyrus as the musical guest. It is Musk’s first time hosting, but it is Cyrus’ sixth time as the musical guest.

In a promo for the episode, Musk cracked, “I’m a wild card, no telling what I might do,” to which Cyrus responded, “Same here. Rules? No thanks.”

There has been some talk that some cast members are upset about Musk being tapped as host, but in a statement to Page Six, Musk said those rumors are “much ado about nothing” and everyone is being very friendly on set.

In an interview with Power 105.1 in New York, cast member Michael Che cracked, “I think white people just don’t like their billionaires for some reason. It’s weird because we love our billionaires. If Oprah or Tyler Perry was coming, we’d be all excited about it.”

In a separate interview with the same radio station, Pete Davidson echoed those sentiments, saying, “I just don’t understand why this is the dude everyone’s so freaked out about. I was like, what did he do? He’s just like a really wealthy businessman that makes, like, nerd s***. He’s really nice. I’m excited. … we’re all excited and really don’t understand the controversy.”

This is the 18th episode of the season, leaving two more to air yet this spring. The May 15 episode has Keegan-Michael Key hosting with Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest, while the season 46 finale on May 22 boasts Anya Taylor-Joy as the host and Lil Nas X as the musical guest.

