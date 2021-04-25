How to Watch South Carolina Spring Game Online 2021

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will play its spring game on Sunday at Williams–Brice Stadium.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be on SEC Network Plus. That’s a streaming-only option that can be watched via ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch.

But if you don’t have a cable subscription to sign in with, here are some other ways you can watch the 2021 South Carolina spring game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual FuboTV app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with your FuboTV credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network Plus and 100-plus other TV channels via FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the South Carolina spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual AT&T TV app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with your AT&T TV credentials

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network Plus is in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the South Carolina spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual Hulu app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with Hulu credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network Plus and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the South Carolina spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual Sling TV app, but you can watch on the ESPN app or website by signing in with Sling TV credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up, you can watch the South Carolina spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

South Carolina Spring Game 2021 Preview

The Gamecocks went 2-8 in last year, playing strictly against SEC foes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Nov. 28, in their last contest at Williams–Brice Stadium, they suffered a 45-16 defeat at the hands of the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs.

“Being able to get out in front of the home crowd for the first time since November, that feeling when you are in that stadium is unlike anything else,” sophomore quarterback Luke Doty said, according to 247Sports. “Everybody is really eager to get out there and really just put on display what we’ve been working at since January. We’re all ready to go out there and continue to compete and improve as a team, offense, defense and special teams. We want to give the home crowd a good show.”

Doty has the upper hand for the starting spot under center in 2021. He started the last two games of the 2020 campaign after serving as Collin Hill’s backup. In those contests — the loss to Georgia and a 41-18 road defeat against the Kentucky Wildcats — he completed 29 of 47 passes for 275 yards, a pair of touchdowns and as many interceptions.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield’s challenged Doty to improve his footwork for his sophomore season.

“Something I definitely need to get better at is my feet, making sure I have a good base to throw off of,” Doty said, per 247Sports. “That will improve my accuracy in the short game and even throwing the deep ball. That’s something Coach Satterfield has definitely put an emphasis on me. Every day he challenges me, whether we’re doing drills in practice or whether it be a team period. He is always in my ear. I know he wants the best for me and I definitely want to continue to get better at. It’s been a focus all spring, making sure my feet are set and I have a good base.”

First-year head coach Shane Beamer said the Gamecocks defense got the best of the offense a week ago in the the final scrimmage before the spring game. The D forced a trio of turnovers across the first 24 plays while limiting big gains.

“Not nearly enough explosive plays in my opinion,” Beamer said, according to The State. “Give credit to the defense for that. It isn’t just quarterback and receivers. We got to protect. We got some pretty dang good pass rushers on the defensive line that is making our offensive line better. But we got to protect and execute.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.