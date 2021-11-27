Southern vs Grambling 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Bayou Classic Game

The Grambling State Tigers (4-6, 3-4 SWAC) will take on the Southern University Jaguars (4-6, 3-4 SWAC) in the 2021 Bayou Classic in New Orleans on Saturday.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Southern vs Grambling State online:

Southern vs Grambling State 2021 Preview

Much is riding on the annual Bayou Classic, including the future of both current coaches. Southern interim coach Jason Rollins called the game a potential game changer.

“Every Monday, coach (Southern athletic director Roman) Banks and I meet,” Rollins said at the press conference for the Bayou Classic kickoff. “The Monday after the Bayou Classic, we’ll meet to see what we’re going to do going forward. We’ll see if my future is going to be here. Hopefully, it will be the usual Monday meetings.”

“This can be a game changer for college football,” Rollins added. “When we found out that we were going to have this opportunity, we called around and spoke to a few (NFL) people on how this can help. They all had positive things to say. It keeps the players focused on the game plan and how a play should be executed.”

The Jaguars are fresh from a 21-17 loss to Jackson State last weekend. Southern QB Glendon McDaniel completed 16 of 24 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss, while running back Jarod Sims added 98 yards and a score on 25 carries.

On the other side, Grambling has gone through some coaching tumultuousness of its own recently after head coach Broderick Fobbs was fired on November 15. Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator Terrence Graves will be the interim head coach, at least for this game.

The Tigers are coming off a 31-14 loss to Bethune-Cookman last weekend. It was Grambling’s third loss in a row, and the team couldn’t muster up much offense. Quarterback John-Paul Pierce didn’t have his best game, completing 12 of 28 passes for 102 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. Despite their recent skid, though, the Tigers aren’t going to need much to get inspired for this game.

“It’s the Bayou Classic; if you can’t get up for this you can’t get up for anything,” Terrence Graves said. “The guys understand what’s at stake. Bragging rights, it’s the state championship trophy. We put the early part of the season behind us and said we’ve got one game to finish. That’s where we are today.”