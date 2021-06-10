Southlake Mall Shooting Reported in Morrow, Georgia

There are reports of a shooting at Southlake mall in Morrow, Georgia. The reports are preliminary and have not been confirmed by authorities, but photos and videos on social media showed a large law enforcement response to the scene.
“I pulled up to Southlake to get some lunch and I see everybody running out the food court… someone in there shooting Persevering face Thank God for protection!! I was still in my car,” a woman wrote on Twitter on June 10, 2021.
Another person tweeted, “They shootin at Southlake mall if anybody cares.”
Here’s what you need to know:
One Person Claimed the Shooting Was in the Parking Lot
“HOLY SH**!” wrote another Twitter user. “A shooting at the Southlake Mall parking lot right behind my job. I’ve seen 3-4 ambulances leave & more coming! Cops everywhere.”
A woman wrote on Facebook, “I just got off the phone with someone that is inside Southlake Mall where they’re shooting inside the mall as we speak😩😩😩”
Police haven’t officially commented on the shooting. In some shooting reports, especially involving mall panics, it turns out to be a false report. In the case of Southlake Mall, that’s not yet clear.