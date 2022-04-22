Stacey Cummings Dead: Bodybuilder Dies at 31

Bodybuilder Stacey Cummings has died at age 31.

That’s according to a friend and former competitor of Cummings named Kelly Nauyokas, who confirmed Cummings’ death in a Facebook post dated April 20, 2022.

How did Cummings die? The post did not reveal a cause of death for Cummings. According to Generation Iron, Cummings “earned her IFBB Pro Card in 2016 at the NPC Nationals and most recently competed at the 2021 IFBB Texas Pro in the Bikini division.”

According to Generation Iron, a string of untimely deaths of professional bodybuilders is causing concern in the industry. In mid-April 2022, the industry was mourning the death of bodybuilding legend Cedric McMillan.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Former Competitor Described the Death as ‘Heartbreaking’

Nauyokas revealed Cummings’ death on Facebook, declaring it “heartbreaking.”

She wrote:

Unbelievable to hear of Stacey Cummings passing. What a beautiful woman. I can’t believe it. We did 3 shows together in 2020 and I was at Nationals when she turned pro. How crazy. Just 31 years old. She also has 2 kids. Heartbreaking. It is so incredibly sad to see so many people pass away as of late. I don’t know her full story as to what happened, I just know she overcame many demons in her past. This one hit home. May she rest in peace.

Cummings’ Facebook Page Says She Was Running a Gym in Texas at the Time of Her Death

Cummings’ Facebook page described her as a business owner at Flex Fitness 24/7 McKinney and said she lived in McKinney, Texas. She was from Lakeland, Florida, and was divorced.

“Mother of two, gym owner, IFBB Pro, Gemini,” her page reads. Her photos show her with family and children. Her top post is a picture of her with family members at a local park from March 27, 2022.

Her top post on Instagram came on April 20, 2022, when she wrote, “Just over here trying to remind myself what I’m capable of….” The page is filled with bodybuilding photos.

The gym’s website reads, “Our trainers take your fitness goals seriously. We understand that losing weight and gaining muscle can be challenging, and our goal is to help you overcome hurdles and reach your goals. We analyze your body type, BMI, and metabolism, to create your individualized fitness plan.”

The site’s bio for Cummings reads,

Stacey has been in the fitness industry since 2013 when she competed in her first bodybuilding show. Since then fitness has become a lifestyle for her. She earned her IFBB Pro Card in 2016 and currently competes as a professional figure bodybuilder. Stacey trains a variety of people from elite athletes looking to compete, to general health and wellness clients. Stacey has two children with her husband Bryant and when shes not working on herself or training others she’s a stay at home mom caring for her kids. Stacey’s hobby besides bodybuilding and fitness is makeup. She professionally offers makeup services to female and male competitors at bodybuilding competitions as well as photo shoot and event makeup.

