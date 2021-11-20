Where to Watch Stanford vs Baylor Basketball Game Today

The reigning national champion Baylor Bears take on the Stanford Cardinal at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV

Stanford vs Baylor Preview

The No. 9 Baylor Bears (3-0) get a step-up in competition on Saturday when they face the Stanford Cardinal (3-1) at home in Waco, Texas.

The defending NCAA Division I champs have dominated their opponents in their first three contests, blowing out Incarnate Word (87-60), Nicholls State (89-60), and Central Arkansas (92-47).

In their last game out on Wednesday, Baylor won their program-record 16th straight game at home, beating Central Arkansas by 45 points. The Bears were dominant on the defensive side of the ball, forcing 29 turnovers and tying a school record with 21 steals.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, we’re always trying to lock in defensively and be aggressive,” said Baylor freshman guard Kendall Brown. “Our motto is to speed them up and have them turn it over, and we did.”

Brown scored 19 points and added five rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard LJ Cryer led the Bears in scoring with 20 points and dished out six assists. Graduate transfer guard James Akinjo from Arizona had a stat-stuffing night, tallying 18 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and four steals.

Central Arkansas head coach Anthony Boone had high praise for the Bears after watching them take flight against his squad.

“They were exactly what we were expecting,” said Boone. “I don’t know if Baylor can win a national championship this year, but I think this team could possibly beat the team they had last year. And that’s saying a lot. The team they had last year was really good, but this team is more athletic and they’re bigger.”

Baylor head coach Scott Drew understands that the level of competition will begin to increase starting this Saturday with the game against Stanford.

“It was a great game to get everyone some experience and opportunities with guys that are playing their first year at Baylor,” Drew said regarding their win against Central Arkansas. “These kinds of games allow them to get some confidence and get some rhythm. Obviously, things will change this Saturday with Stanford. It will be a great test for us and tell us what we need to work on to get ready for (the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas).”

The Cardinal come into Saturday’s matchup off a 74-60 win over Valparaiso on Wednesday.

Twelve players scored for Stanford in the win, including sophomore forward Brandon Angel who led the way with a career-best 13 points. The Cardinal shot 46 percent from the field and knocked down 11-of-23 three-pointers.

Freshman forward Harrison Ingram leads Stanford in scoring (14.5 ppg), rebounding (6.5 rpg), and assists (3.5 apg) through the first four contests.

The Cardinal, who finished 14-13 overall and 10-10 in the Pac-12 last season, were tabbed to finish ninth out of 12 teams in the preseason Pac-12 poll.

Following Saturday’s game, Baylor will travel to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, where they will play Arizona State on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and then either Syracuse or VCU on Thursday, Nov. 25. Next up for Stanford will be a matchup with North Carolina AT&T at home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, before opening up Pac-12 play with Colorado on the road on Sunday, Nov. 28.