How to Watch Steelers vs Packers Game Online Without Cable

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers hook up this Sunday in a matchup that will feature the first meeting between quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger in a decade.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Packers online, with the options depending on where you live:

Steelers vs Packers Preview

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers face-off on Sunday at Lambeau Field with their star quarterbacks meeting for the first time since Super Bowl XLV in February of 2011.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger need no introduction at this stage of their career, with the Green Bay QB winning a Super Bowl and three MVP awards, and the Pittsburgh signal-caller winning two titles.

“It’s the old cliché — everyone says it’s the quarterbacks against each other, and then we’ll say, ‘No, we play against the defense,’” Roethlisberger said. “But it’s still an honor to share a stadium with one of the greatest and a guy that I admire, and a lot of people admire, that has just done it at such a high level for a long time. It’s pretty cool to watch his mastery of the game.”

Rodgers and the Packers bounced back from a dismal performance in week one with back-to-back primetime wins, including last week’s thrilling come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

Trailing 28-27 with 37 seconds remaining in the game, Rodgers drove the Packers down the field to set up for a 51-yard game-winning field goal that Mason Crosby made as time expired.

Rodgers’ favorite target, wide receiver Davante Adams, caught two balls on the game-winning drive. The four-time Pro Bowler has caught 20 passes for 253 yards in the last two games.

After falling to the New Orleans Saints in stunning fashion, 38-3, in the season-opener, Rodgers has responded, throwing for six TDs and no interceptions in wins over the 49ers and Detroit Lions.

It’s been the opposite trajectory for Roethlisberger and the Steelers, who have lost two games at home following a win at Buffalo in Week 1.

The Steelers’ offense has been listless through its first three contests, ranking 28th out of 32 teams with 16.7 points per game.

Roethlisberger was sacked four times and picked off twice in last week’s 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has had an issue with keeping Big Ben upright, with Roethlisberger being sacked eight times in 138 drop-backs this season. The 39-year-old was sacked just 13 times in 614 drop-backs in 2020.

The Steelers were without linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith last week and the defense didn’t generate any pressure on second-year QB Joe Burrow. In fact, Pittsburgh’s NFL-record streak of 75 consecutive games with a sack was snapped in the loss.

The lone bright spot coming out of last week was Steelers’ rookie running back Najee Harris, who caught 14 passes, which was a new franchise record for catches by a RB in a single game.

The Steelers have won the last two regular-season meetings between the two storied franchises but the Packers own the lead in the all-time series, 19-16.