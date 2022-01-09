Steelers vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) on Sunday, January 9 in the regular season finale.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets.

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

If the Game is out of Your Market

If You're in Canada

Steelers vs Ravens Preview

The Ravens have lost five straight, and they need a win to finish above .500 on the season. Baltimore boasts the NFL’s fifth-best rushing attack, averaging 139.4 yards per game. They will have opportunities to eat on the ground against a Steelers defense currently ranked 31st in the league in rushing defense, allowing 139.6 yards per contest to opponents on the ground.

Pittsburgh’s ‘D’ also boasts the NFL’s sack leader, T.J. Watt, who has 21.5 sacks this season.

“To me, he may be the best defensive player in football. He probably is,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said about Watt. “There’s a lot of great players in this league, but none better than him. The evidence being the sack record for sure.”

With Lamar Jackson still out, quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the start again for Baltimore. In six games and three starts this season, Huntley has completed 67.5% of his passes for 940 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 222 yards and two TDs on the ground.

“It’s like a little kid learning how to draw,” Huntley said leading up to the game this week. “The first time you draw, it looks crazy. Then you get a little better. You get an actual kind of picture. And then, as they keep going, they add some color to it, and it starts looking like a real-deal picture. So it’s just, the more reps, the more experience [you get] and the better you play.”

On the other side, the Steelers have won three of their last five games, most recently beating the Cleveland Browns, 26-14, Week 17. Both teams need a win and some help in order to secure a playoff berth. This could also be the final game for longtime Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, so emotions will be running high.

“Obviously, there’s a lot at stake,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week. “But it doesn’t have to be a lot at stake. It’s Pittsburgh and the Ravens. I think anybody that follows professional sport knows what that means. We’re going into their venue, a hostile environment in a big-time circumstance. Our guys will be inspired by that. The Ravens bring out the best in us. They do.”

These two teams last met on December 5, when the Steelers beat Ravens 20-19, in Pittsburgh.

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline) will call the game.