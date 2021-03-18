Steven Jenkins: California Man Accused of Assaulting 2 Elderly Asian People

Steven Jenkins has been identified as the man accused of assaulting two elderly Asian people within minutes of each other in San Francisco. The attacks occurred around 10 a.m. on March 17 near the United Nations Plaza.

Jenkins faces two charges of assault likely to produce great bodily injury and two charges of elder abuse, according to a news release Heavy received via email from the San Francisco Police Department. He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

Anyone with information about either assault was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenkins Was Booked Into Jail Hours After the Assaults & Bond Was Set at $50,000

Jenkins was taken to the hospital after law enforcement responded to the scene due to an “unrelated, prior medical condition,” the San Francisco Police Department explained. He was released from the hospital a few hours later and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

Inmate records show Jenkins was formally booked into custody at 4:31 p.m. on March 17. Bond was set at $50,000. The online inmate record did not, as of this writing, list an attorney who could speak on Jenkins’ behalf. No court date has yet been scheduled.

The police department did not make Jenkins’ mugshot available to the public. The department made a policy change in mid-2020 mandating that mugshots would be made public only when doing so would help the police locate a suspect not yet in custody, as explained in a July 2020 news release.

Jenkins Ran From a Security Guard After Assaulting an Elderly Asian Man, Police Said

A 75-year-old Asian woman and an 83-year-old Asian man were attacked Wednesday morning near San Francisco's U.N. Plaza, and police say it appears to be another unprovoked attack.​ https://t.co/xjLlQOZeKq — KTVU (@KTVU) March 18, 2021

San Francisco Police officers responded to the area of Market and 7th Street on March 17 around 10:10 a.m. after receiving a call about an aggravated assault, a police spokesperson confirmed with Heavy via email.

Police explained that the suspect, now identified as Jenkins, had initially been “involved in a physical altercation in U.N. Plaza approximately 30 minutes before the incident.” Police said Jenkins later “approached the male victim and assaulted him.”

Jenkins fled the scene on foot. Police said a local security guard was alerted to the situation and chased after Jenkins. As Jenkins was running away, police said he attacked an elderly woman who had been standing at the intersection of Market Street and Charles J. Brenham Place waiting to cross the street.

KTVU-TV, citing police, reported that the security guard detained Jenkins after the attacks until officers caught up. But Jenkins was also held up by the second victim, according to witnesses at the scene.

The Second Victim Fought Back With a Wooden Paddle & Sent the Attacker to the Hospital

Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco. Effort I got more details pic.twitter.com/5o8r0eeHE2 — Dennis O'Donnell (@DennisKPIX) March 17, 2021

Xiao Zhen Xi was leaning against a utility pole waiting for the traffic light to change when she said she was suddenly attacked. She told CBS station KPIX-TV she didn’t know the man and that he punched her seemingly out of nowhere. She said there was no provocation.

But Xie fought back. With her adult daughter serving as a translator, Xie told the TV station that she picked up a stick and hit the man with it. Witnesses told KPIX-TV Xie was “pummeling” the suspect after he had hit her. Based on a video from the scene, Xie had picked up what look to be either a wooden board or paddle.

Elderly Victim In San Francisco Anti-Asian Assault Recalls Fighting Back Against AttackerIn an exclusive interview, a woman attacked on the streets of San Francisco in an anti-Asian attack on Wednesday talks to KPIX 5 about what happened and how she fought back. Andrea Nakano reports. (3/17/21) 2021-03-18T06:24:13Z

KPIX Sports Director Dennis O’Donnell was among the witnesses during the aftermath. He shot footage of Xie as she held an ice pack to her face and waved the board with one hand. She was clearly very upset as she explained to the crowd in Chinese that the man had hit her and called him a bully and a bum, KPIX-TV reported. O’Donnell added, “From what I could see, she wanted more of the guy on the stretcher and the police were holding her back.”

O’Donnell’s video showed the suspect laying on a stretcher as paramedics prepared to take him to a hospital. His face had been blooded and he was holding his left arm at an odd angle. His right hand was handcuffed to the gurney. Police told Heavy via email that the suspect was taken to the hospital because of an “unrelated, prior medical condition.”

Xie’s family told KPIX-TV she was treated at a local hospital. She suffered two black eyes, one of which continued to bleed. Her daughter described Xie as “dizzy, very scared, and traumatized and very hurt” after the attack. A GoFundMe campaign launched by Xie’s grandson to help pay for medical expenses raised more than $300,000 in less than one day.

Police Said Both Attacks Were Unprovoked & They’re Investigating Whether Racial Bias Was a Factor

Xie told KPIX-TV the attack came out of nowhere. According to the San Francisco Police Department, investigators believe the attack on her, as well as the assault on the 83-year-old man, were unprovoked.

As of this writing, the police had not yet determined whether Jenkins could potentially face hate crime charges. In the announcement about Jenkins’ arrest, police noted that “investigators are working to determine if racial bias was a motivating factor in the incident.”

Heavy followed up with the department’s public information officer to ask about a possible motive. We also asked whether Jenkins had been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in the past; this post will be updated once we hear back.

Verbal & Physical Attacks Against People of Asian Descent Has Increased Over the Past Year & the Majority of Victims Are Women, according to a National Report

Violence against those of Asian descent has increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, according to Stop AAPI Hate. The group was founded to track and respond to “incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Elderly Asian Woman Sends Attacker to Hospital in San Francisco