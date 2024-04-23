Ex Wisconsin Cop Faces Disturbing New Charges About Golden Retriever, DA Says

Steven Rosales, a former Kewaskum, Wisconsin, school resource officer, is facing disturbing new charges relating to bestiality accusations involving his family’s golden retriever.

In a news release emailed to Heavy, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Rosales, 34, was arrested on April 22 on the new charges.

You can read the complaint here, but be forewarned that the accusations in the criminal complaint are extremely graphic.

The new complaint accuses Rosales, of Campbellsport, Wisconsin, of three counts of bestiality (engaging in sexual contact with an animal), one count of bestiality (photograph, film sexual contact with an animal), and one count of attempted bestiality (distribute, sell, publish sexual contact with animal material.) If convicted, he faces 27 years in prison on the new charges.

Rosales was previously charged on April 19 with sexual misconduct by school staff and two counts of misconduct in office.

He faces another 10.5 years in prison for those charges.

That complaint accuses Rosales of committing an “act of sexual misconduct, namely verbal conduct of a sexual nature” against a Kewaskum High School student while he was a school resource officer.

He is also accused of masturbating in the mirror at Kewaskum High School and taking photos of himself while in his official police uniform, and trying to persuade an 18-year-old high school student to “engage in a heavy make-out session” in a theater costume closet at the school. The incidents occurred between March 1 and April 5, the complaint says.

Police Chief Thomas Bishop said in an April 7 news release after the earlier accusations, “We hold our officers to the highest moral and ethical standards. To say these allegations are a shock would be an understatement. As a parent and your police chief I am saddened and angered. This officer betrayed the trust of the Kewaskum Police Department, the Kewaskum School District, and most importantly, the community our officers take an oath to serve with professionalism, integrity, and respect.” According to WISN-TV, Rosales has since been fired.

In 2017, the Kewaskum Police Department posted photos showing Rosales being sworn into office. “At Monday’s Village board meeting, Officer Steven Rosales was sworn in as an officer with the Kewaskum Police Department,” the post says. “Steven hails from the great State of Texas, but he is 100% a Packers fan! Welcome Steven to our great community when you see him around.”

Rosales has ties to Mount Vernon and Katy, Texas, per public records.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Criminal Complaint Accuses Steven Rosales of Sending a Chain of Very Graphic Text Messages About the Golden Retriever Named Tolula

The criminal complaint, which was obtained by Heavy via the district attorney’s office release, contains an extremely graphic chain of text messages that prosecutors say Rosales sent to an unnamed witness. The texts are for the most part too disturbing to reprint.

However, in them, Rosales is accused by prosecutors of admitting to having sex with his female dog “before.”

He then described the act in great detail to a witness and wrote, according to the complaint, “I know, but still a weird thing to hear. And it’s illegal. I just don’t want you thinking I’m a weirdo. I just want you to understand that’s what happened when I have alone downtime.”

The witness is accused of asking Rosales whether he and the dog liked the act.

“I haven’t done it in a LONG time,” Rosales wrote, according to the complaint, before explaining how it felt.

He then wrote the witness about performing oral sex on his dog, the complaint says. They then had a detailed discussion about this act, it says.

Rosales is then accused of asking the witness for a sexual favor if he showed the witness the act. He said he photographed himself performing oral sex on the dog, the complaint adds.

The Kewaskum Police Department’s Facebook page still contains numerous photos of Rosales. In 2021, the page shared a photo of Rosales with a young child and wrote, “A couple days ago Officer Rosales was visited by (the child) who dropped off delicious heart-shaped cookies as a show of appreciation.”

Another post reads, “Officer Rosales was called to assist a rabbit that got stuck in some fencing. Luckily, he was able to free the poor bunny just in time for Easter!” Another picture shows women posing for a group selfie with Rosales in his squad, and says, “A few local runners took a break from their (very cold) morning run to have some fun and thank Officer Rosales for being out on patrol during the early morning hours.”

Another post says, “Officer Rosales stopped out at the Kewaskum Elementary School PTO Carnival and Ice Cream Social on Friday night. He was able to pose for a couple of great photos.”

In 2020, the page says, “Officer Rosales received a Letter of Commendation for the investigation he completed which resulted in criminal charges for Possession of Fentanyl.”

In 2023, the page wrote, “As the Kewaskum SRO, Officer Rosales helps to ensure the safety of all who work and attend classes in the Kewaskum School District, as well as create positive rapport between law enforcement and today’s youth. He can be frequently seen participating in various school activities, laughing and joking in the halls, or joining in on games in gym class.”

2. Prosecutors Say Steven Rosales Admitted Sex Acts With the Dog, a Golden Retriever Rosales Purchased With His Wife

On April 12, a lieutenant and captain spoke to Rosales at his home. He said he has three Golden Retrievers and confirmed there were messages sent between himself and the witness “involving animals and sexual acts,” the complaint says.

He admitted trying to send the witness a photo, it says. He consented to a search of his cell phone but the photo was not located, the complaint says, adding that Rosales said he deleted it.

The officers then had a detailed conversation with Rosales about the messages, the complaint says.

He said the incident occurred several years ago at his residence at New Cassel Street in Campbellsport, it adds.

He and his wife purchased the dog together and his first attempt to have sex with the dog was “not entirely successful,” the complaint notes.

“Steven said he did not know why, but figured it was because they were a different species,” the complaint says. He said the dog was very docile, it notes.

He said there were three incidents, but he has watched pornography involving humans and dogs “on many occasions,” according to the complaint.

3. The Complaint Says the Teenage Girl’s Parents Discovered Graphic Text Messages Between the Girl & Steven Rosales

The earlier complaint says that Rosales had been “recently promoted to lieutenant” when the Kewaskum Police Department contacted West Bend police and asked for assistance with a criminal investigation into a member of the Kewaskum police force.

A lieutenant and captain learned from the superintendent of the Kewaskum School District that a Kewaskum High School staff member “informed him earlier in the day that a Kewaskum School Resource Officer – the Defendant – may have been involved in an improper sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student there at Kewaskum High School.”

The girl’s parents had gone through her phone “and learned about a deeply troubling, potentially sexual relationship that Victim A had been having, over time, with that School Resource Officer.”

The mother said her daughter was a high school senior with some learning disabilities but enjoys high school theater. She was described as “somewhat of an introvert” without many close friends.

As a result, towards the end of her junior year, she ate lunch in Rosales’ office and began a relationship with him, the complaint says.

The complaint accuses Rosales of the following:

The mother believed initially that Rosales “was a good influence and role model for her daughter.”

On April 4, while in the kitchen after a soccer game, the mom saw a notification pop up on her daughter’s phone and noticed a portion of a text message from Rosales, it says. It was 9 p.m. and she became “instantly concerned” and took her daughter’s phone and asked for the password, the complaint says.

She saw messages that were “very sexual in nature” and Rosales “was actually explaining various sex acts,” it says.

She said the parents were “both in shock as to what they saw and how a police officer could be saying these things to a high school student,” the complaint says.

The victim denied having any sexual contact with Rosales whatsoever, but the parents decided to report this to the Kewaskum High School administration.

The father described the messages as “very graphic and sexual in nature” and said he was “stunned,” the complaint says.

The teenage girl told police she started to eat lunch in Rosales’ office because she did not have many friends to eat with and he was “very friendly and oftentimes there would be other students eating their lunch in his office as well,” it notes.

By the fall of 2023, she “trusted him with her emotions and feelings more than most of her classmates” and he remained professional, talking about her schooling and problems she was having,” the complaint says.

By the middle of January 2024, the relationship “evolved” when she was “under a lot of stress with her school work and her theater responsibilities,” it adds.

She asked him to review school work and “he returned the school work with his personal phone number with a note attached,” the complaint says.

The messages started slow and became more frequent and then eventually evolved to sexual communications, according to the complaint.

One time when they were in his office together, Rosales said, “screw it. I find you physically attractive,” the complaint says.

Their text messages “became more sexual and vulgar “ and one message indicated he needed “good sex right now,” the complaint says. She said she “would respond flirtatiously to him, as she liked the attention and was admittedly attracted to the defendant,” the complaint noted.

While on spring break, he sent her “a picture of his clothed groin,” showing him aroused, and then sent her a photo of his exposed genitals and she sent him a photo of her chest naked, the complaint says.

They discussed her performing oral sex on him under his desk in the office. But she did not feel comfortable doing it so it never happened, the complaint added.

He then made comments about wanting to have sexual intercourse with her on or next to his desk, it says. On April 3, she was in the costume storage area of the school’s theater and he sent her a text to confirm she was alone and then arrived in the costume room and stood in the doorway, the complaint says. He mentioned “We could hide behind that rack and have a heavy make-out session,” it added.

They never went through with it, though, the complaint says.

4. Steven Rosales Is Accused of Discussing the Teenager With His ‘Girlfriend’ & Pulled Over a Former Kewaskum High School Lunch Lady, the Complaint Says

Police also met with the defendant’s girlfriend who said that in some of her messages with Rosales, he mentioned the high school teen, the complaint says.

The girlfriend first met him when he was working at a high school football game as a school resource officer. She recalled how he sent her a picture standing in front of what appeared to be a school bathroom, wearing his full-duty uniform, and masturbating, the complaint says.

The complaint says Rosales told her about the text communications with the teenager. The girlfriend said she was “kind of hurt by this” when he told her the girl was going to perform oral sex on Rosales, the complaint says. But he told her it never happened, it added.

A former Kewaskum High School lunch lady also discussed Rosales’ interactions with her, saying they “became much more flirtatious and provocative,” the complaint says.

He later pulled her over in the Citco gas station parking lot and said it was because “of an error on her vehicle registration, but she was “confident no error existed” and suspected “that he pulled her over so he could learn what her address was,” it notes.

He then texted her a couple of days later, saying, “I see your home would you like company,” the complaint says.

She told him he crossed a line and should never come back and he apologized, it notes.

5. When Confronted, Steven Rosales Blamed His Wife’s High-Risk Pregnancy for Causing Him ‘Stress Lately at Home,’ Prosecutors Say

When interviewed by police, Rosales said he has “been under a lot of stress lately at home” because he was wife was undergoing a high-risk pregnancy and he felt he was walking “on eggshells” because of the pregnancy, the complaint says.

He said he had been a school resource officer since October 2022.

Rosales said his conversations with the teenage girl were “a stress release,” the complaint said, adding that he “struggles to communicate with his wife about his stresses as she generally has her own that they try to work through first.”

Rosales admitted they talked about oral sex and exchanged photos, the complaint says. He said the oral sex was supposed to occur “for his promotion to lieutenant” but did not happen, the complaint says.

The teenage girl referred to Rosales as “dad or daddy,” the complaint says.

The texts, obtained from the victim’s phone, became “progressively more sexual and graphic,” police say they confirmed.

The complaint then recounts the graphic text messages and says there are 9,000 plus text messages between the teen and Rosales, the complaint says.

