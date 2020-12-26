Stimulus 2: Pelosi Pledges Vote on $2,000 Checks in ‘Standalone’ Bill

The House of Representatives will vote early next week on a stimulus standalone bill that includes $2,000 checks per individual, as the future of coronavirus assistance hangs in the balance, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi on Thursday, December 24, announced that she “will bring the House” together on Monday, December 28, to vote on the increased payments after President Donald Trump demanded Congress replace the $600 checks included in the bipartisan bill approved earlier this week.

However, Republicans blocked House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s attempt to make the switch on the morning of December 24, Pelosi expressed.

“House and Senate Democrats have repeatedly fought for bigger checks for the American people, which House and Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected — first, during our negotiations when they said that they would not go above $600 and now, with this act of callousness on the Floor,” Pelosi said in an online statement.

The House and Senate approved a $900 billion stimulus package on Monday, December 21, which incorporates another round of direct payments and a weekly $300 federal unemployment supplement for 11 weeks, Business Insider said.

Trump on Tuesday, December 22, threatened to veto the package in a turn of events, citing the “ridiculously low” $600 stimulus checks.

Business Insider said a “partial government shutdown will begin on Tuesday unless Congress can agree a stop-gap government funding bill before then.”

Pelosi Slammed Republicans for ‘Cruelly’ Depriving the American People ‘on Christmas Eve’

This Christmas Eve morning, House Republicans cruelly deprived the American people of the $2,000 checks Trump agreed to support. On Monday, the House will hold a vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 24, 2020

In her Thursday, December 24, statement, Pelosi slammed Republicans for stifling the American public from receiving higher assistance.

“Today, on Christmas Eve morning, House Republicans cruelly deprived the American people of the $2,000 that the President agreed to support,” the California Democrat said in the online release.

“If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments,” Pelosi added. “He must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction.”

Earlier that morning, House Democrats scrambled to schedule a vote to increase the amount of stimulus checks included in the latest proposal following the president’s pushback, according to NBC News.

Republicans quickly killed the bill, the outlet continued, “throwing into further doubt the future of any imminent financial relief for millions of struggling Americans.”

Pelosi Said She Hopes Trump Will Have Signed the Bipartisan Bill by Monday

Made many calls and had meetings at Trump International in Palm Beach, Florida. Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600? It wasn’t their fault, it was China. Give our people the money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2020

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the original bipartisan legislation was sent to Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Christmas Eve to await his signature.

Pelosi expressed that she hopes the president will have already signed the package by the time the House gathers for its standalone vote on Monday, December 28.

“Hopefully by then the President will have already signed the bipartisan and bicameral legislation to keep government open and to deliver coronavirus relief,” she said in a Thursday, December 24, statement.

As of early Saturday, December 26, the president had not yet signed the bipartisan package — resulting in the loss of jobless benefits for millions of Americans relying on two pandemic-specific programs.

Business Insider said Trump’s “outgoing president’s strategy for the bill remains unclear,” nothing that “he has not vetoed it and could still sign it in the coming days.”

Trump commented on the matter briefly on Christmas day, in which he spent a majority of golfing, to again call for higher check amounts, tweeting:

“Why would politicians not want to give people $2,000, rather than only $600?…Give our people the money!”

