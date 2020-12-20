Stimulus Checks 2: Will You Get a $600 Direct Payment in COVID-19 Relief?

Congress is expected to vote on a new COVID-19 stimulus relief plan on Sunday, December 2020. And yes, if passed, it’s expected to include a second round of stimulus checks, although they would be half the amount as last time.

There are hopes that it could pass despite months of stalemates; a bipartisan compromise plan totaling $908 billion is on the table. It would include $600 in stimulus checks for qualifying Americans as well as $300 in enhanced unemployment benefits.

The debate over stimulus relief has been drawn into the larger debate over governmental funding to thwart a shutdown. That’s close in hand, as Congress approved a two-day stopgap measure on Friday, December 19 to avoid just such a shutdown.

A measure to pass $1,200 checks by unanimous consent was foiled by a Republican Senator on Friday, December 18. Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders had joined forces to pass that amount but Republican Senator Ron Johnson killed it, while expressing concerns about the national debt.

The deadlock between Democrats and Republicans in Congress has gone on for months. Neither side has been able to agree on the overall price tag for a second relief plan, with Democrats wanting around $2.2 trillion, Republicans wanting about $500 billion, and a bipartisan compromise plan coming in around $908 billion.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Agreement on the Federal Bank’s Lending Powers Seems to Have Paved a Path for a Second Round of Stimulus Checks

An agreement on the federal bank’s lending powers was perceived as clearing the path for a bipartisan agreement on stimulus relief, The New York Times reported.

Votes on a stimulus deal are expected Sunday afternoon, December 20. The vote has been tied to government funding needed to avoid a governmental shutdown.

When could you expect to get the second check? “For most Americans, these payments will go out really quickly and in a similar timeline to the first round of stimulus checks,” said Chantel Boyens, a former Office of Management and Budget official, told CNBC.

The Senator Minority Leader Says a Deal Is Close & the Senator Majority Leader Says it’s Time to Get One Done

The rhetoric on both sides was optimistic about the need for a deal.

“We’re getting very close, very close,” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Saturday, according to The Chicago Tribune.

I appreciate the good-faith spirit that has characterized the bipartisan negotiations this past week. But the American people cannot feed their families or pay their bills with Congress’s good-faith discussions. They need us to act. We need to conclude talks and land this plane. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 19, 2020

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, wrote on Twitter on December 19 that it was time to “land this plane.”

“I appreciate the good-faith spirit that has characterized the bipartisan negotiations this past week. But the American people cannot feed their families or pay their bills with Congress’s good-faith discussions. They need us to act. We need to conclude talks and land this plane,” McConnell wrote of the overall stimulus relief plan.

McConnell also wrote, “Productive conversations remain underway on COVID-19 relief. But Congress must not slide into treating these talks like routine negotiations at our routine pace. This could not be more urgent. The Senate’s going to keep working right through the weekend until we get an outcome.”

