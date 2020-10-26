Stimulus Package 2: Pelosi Says Republicans Keep ‘Moving the Goal Post’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put the blame for a second stimulus relief package not getting done before the election squarely at the feet of Republicans in Congress.

She accused them of continually “moving the goal post” in a Sunday, October 26 interview.

“It could happen this week in the House,” Pelosi said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” according to Bloomberg. She said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, will determine “whether it will happen in the Senate. We want it the sooner the better, and that’s why we’re making concessions.”

However, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows accused Pelosi of the same exact thing. As Republicans and Democrats trade blame, everything from a second round of stimulus checks to enhanced unemployment checks remains in the balance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Meadows Said the White House Has Made Many Offers

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows struck back, saying to CNN’s Jake Tapper, that it was Pelosi who is the problem.

“We don’t even have the bill yet because Nancy Pelosi… we’ve continued to make offer after offer after offer, and Nancy continues to move the goal post,” Meadows said. He said the Democrats “just last week said they weren’t going to support a $500 billion deal.” He said that means they are opposed to some relief.

Meadows said the White House has identified which Senate Republicans are most likely to vote for a bill. “We need to actually read a bill.” He said Mitch McConnell would bring it to the floor and “get it passed” if a deal is reached. According to Meadows, he has a “commitment” from McConnell as to that point.

Pelosi Also Used the Goal Posts Terminology

Complicating matters, the Senate is scheduled to go into recess after Monday’s Amy Coney Barrett vote.

Pelosi alleged that it’s White House officials who “keep moving the goal post,” The Hill reported.

Pelosi told CNN: “To do anything, though, that does not crush the virus is really official malfeasance and to crush the virus we just have to follow the science: Testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing, ventilation, separation, and the rest.”

For his part, president Donald Trump has also blamed Pelosi, accusing her of not wanting to pass a proposal before the election because he thinks she erroneously thinks it gives Democrats an electoral advantage.

But Pelosi told CNN that she was not giving up hope that a deal could still be crafted even as the presidential election looms with the Senate about to leave town.

“I’m optimistic. We put pen to paper and have been writing the bill based on what we hope will be the outcome, what they said they would get back to us on,” she said, according to The Hill.

However, some key senators have gone on the record as saying they doubt a plan will get through before the election now, especially because of the technical processes that would have to be met to do so.

READ NEXT: Michael Reinoehl Dead: Portland Shooting Suspect Killed in Federal Raid