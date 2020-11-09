Stimulus Relief Plan 2: Will You Get a Second Check Soon?

If President elect Joe Biden gets his way, you could be getting a second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks.

How much would Biden’s plan give you? That’s unclear. However, Biden does have a plan that supports a second round of stimulus checks to Americans, according to CNet. Biden’s plan doesn’t explain the amount and it doesn’t say what the guidelines would be for getting a check, although Republicans and Democrats have previously voiced general agreement in passing a second check similar to the first ($1,200) but with expansion to include more adult dependents, like college students who were left out last time.

Here’s the problem. The president can’t get his plan through on his own, whether he’s Donald Trump (who hasn’t conceded the election) or Joe Biden, for whom the networks have called the race. That’s because Congress gave funding authority to the U.S. Senate and House, and the Senate remains, at least for now, in Republican hands. That means any Democratic plan would first have to get through the House (which should be fairly simply with a Democratic president) and then needs to make it through Republicans in the Senate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Whether You Get a Direct Payment Could Hinge on Two Senate Runoff Elections

The problem is that Republicans in the Senate have sharply disagreed with Democrats in Congress and even their own White House when Trump was in power. It’s the overall price tag of a second plan that’s in contention; Democrats want about $2.2. trillion, of which stimulus checks would be a part. Republicans settled for around $500,000, which was even less than the Trump White House.

The key for Democrats may be winning control of the U.S. Senate. This remains possible, as control of the Senate is hanging by a thread, but right now it’s still poised to remain very narrowly in Republican hands. Two Georgia Senate races could make the difference.

In Georgia, if a candidate doesn’t get 50% of the vote, it goes to a runoff election between the top two candidates. That’s what happened on November 3.

Biden’s Plan Would Also Boost Unemployment Benefits

In addition to a second round of stimulus checks, Biden’s plan would also boost extra unemployment benefits, according to CNet. Again, it doesn’t specify an amount.

Initially, after the pandemic, people received an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits on top of their state benefits. However, this expired, and President Trump approved an extension, but that was a controversial use of federal power.

The extra benefits then expired. Some Republicans in the Senate have argued that the $600 figure is too high because it gives people too much of an incentive not to work.

According to CNet, Biden did spell out another payment. He wants to give social security recipients an extra $200.