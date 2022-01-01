Summer Wells Human Remains Found? No, She’s Still Missing

People are searching the term “Summer Wells human remains found,” but there’s nothing new in the investigation. Summer Wells is still missing, and the trend stems from human remains being found in Tennessee that may not even be a child.

On December 28, 2021, WJHL.com reported that, despite that discovery, investigators had no updates to share on the Summer Wells investigation.

The television station reported that it “was told there are no updates but that the investigation is active and ongoing.”

Summer Wells is a 5-year-old Tennessee child who has been missing since June, 2021. Her parents, mother Candus Bly and father Don Wells, have faced a great deal of scrutiny.

Furthermore, the family’s website has no updates. The family’s most recent update on Twitter reads, “Thank You Everyone who is helping us restore our Family and find our Daughter Summer Moon-Utah Wells. Love and Prayers, DonCandus.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Human Remains Were Found in Knox County But the Gender Isn’t Even Clear

There isn’t much information available about the human remains found in Tennessee. However, the gender and age of the remains aren’t even clear. Thus, there’s no evidence at this point that the remains are Summer Wells.

According to WHNT, the human remains were found off of the Andrew Johnson Highway in Knox County.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed they were human but the “age, gender or time of death have not yet been determined.”

Hi Guys! I'm pretty confident the human remains found in Knox County Tennessee are not Summer Wells.@americanlaw411 spoke with Don Wells a few hours ago. Don was never contacted by Authorities. Don said he vaguely heard about the remains. Watch 👇https://t.co/4k1HHgflEB — Jonathan Lee Riches (@R_I_C_H_E_S) December 28, 2021

Human remains were also found in Maury County, Tennessee, but those were believed to be the remains of an adult.

The Last Update From Investigators came on December 15, 2021

Authorities released a statement on the Summer Wells case on December 15, 2021, the six-month anniversary of her disappearance.

“It has been six months since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in Hawkins County. The case remains unsolved and weighs heavily on all those working to find answers. The investigation remains active and ongoing as TBI agents work alongside the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to determine what happened to Summer,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wrote.

“At this time, there is no evidence that she was abducted. However, all avenues continue to be explored, including foul play and the possibility that she wandered off and became lost in the mountainous and rough terrain surrounding her home. We are asking anyone who saw Summer at any time on Tuesday, June 15th, to come forward if they haven’t done so already.”

They concluded, “We appreciate the public’s ongoing interest in this case and urge anyone with credible information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. We would also encourage the public to be cautious about donating to private individuals who claim to be working with law enforcement on this case. We’ve been made aware of several individuals who appear to be using Summer’s disappearance for their own personal gain.”

“We don’t know what happened to her, and it’s extremely frustrating…it’s just heartbreaking,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Leslie Earhart said in a June 2021 press conference.

There has been no sign of the child since. A statewide AMBER Alert was issued. The Wells’ family has a website called Find Summer Wells.

Authorities Called Summer’s Disappearance ‘Definitely Outside the Norm’; the Child Was Last Seen at Home by Her Mother, Candus Bly

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 4-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, missing from Rogersville. If you see her, please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/HihurzP6Wy — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2021

According to TBI, Wells “was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community” on a Tuesday evening. That’s located in Hawkins County. A missing person’s posted says Summer was last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt, and was possibly barefoot. She is 3 foot tall and weighs 40 pounds. She is white, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

In a timeline of the case, TBI revealed, “Her mother reports last seeing her on the afternoon of June 15th at their home in the 100 block of Ben Hill Road. In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, we will not provide additional information regarding the timeline.”

Candus Bly, the mother of Summer, spoke to WJHL-TV, and gave this account:

“Me and my mother and her were planting flowers, and we went in after we got done washing our hands, and [Summer] got a piece of candy from grandma,” Bly said. “And [Summer] wanted to go back over and see her brothers, and I said, ‘OK,’ and I walked her all the way over to the porch, and I watched her walking into the kitchen where the boys were watching TV. I told the boys, I said, ‘Watch Summer; I’ll be back.’ And within two minutes, I came back, and I asked the boys where their sister was, and they said, ‘She went downstairs, Mom, to play with her toys in the playroom.’ I said, ‘OK.’ And I yelled downstairs for her a couple times, and I didn’t get no answer, which was unusual because usually she always answers me. And so, I went down there to check, and she was nowhere in sight.”

Candus Bly wrote the following statement on the family’s website:

We come home. And then me and my mom – the boys were in watching Youtube like they always do – my mom says, ‘let’s re-arrange and plant the flowers.’ She goes, ‘Well, we know the boys aren’t going to help us. I know Summer will.’ So, I yelled for Summer. She was in the house with the boys. She comes out and she was planting flowers with us. The flowers were put in planters next to Grandma Candy’s camper, with Summer handling some of the tasks.She put all the rocks on top, put chaste in there. She did all the rocks herself. We went in to grandmother’s after we were done. She asked Grandma for a piece of candy. Grandma gave her a piece of candy. She told me she wanted to go back over with her brothers, so I literally walked her halfway between the camper and the house. I watched her go in the door and I could see her brothers at the kitchen table. When she went in, I walked over and yelled at the boys, I said, ‘Watch Summer. I’ll be right back. I’ve got to fix Mom’s knee brace.’ I was standing right there (at the camper). I was over there fixing it. Literally, you can see my house from the (camper) door. She did not walk back out that front door. So, I went down there and I searched. I looked everywhere I could. Then I went through the house and I kept calling for her, yelling for her, everything. I came out here (outside) yelling for her, everything else, and she was nowhere. So, I called Don because I was freaking out. I said, ‘I can’t find Summer. Get home now,’ He was like, ‘Call 9-1-1.’ So, I dropped my phone because I had to run over and get Mom’s phone and dial 9-1-1, because her AT & T phone is the only one that works out here to call 9-1-1. So, I called them, and told them what’s goin’ on. Before the cops even came out, I went down and told my neighbors, ‘Summer is missing, will you help me look?’ just in case she did wander off. But I knew in the back of my mind, she’s never wandered off. She never went nowhere without me. She’ll ask me to do something before she even goes and does it. And she’s scared to go in the woods herself because we’ve told her time and time (again) because of the bears and snakes. I sent the older boys down through the creek. If they’ve got a walkie-talkie and their buck knife, they can go down through there. I sent all them searching and I went out in my mom’s truck and went all the way down by the church, then went all the way down the (other) way and I didn’t see nobody even out and about. Then I went all the way back in the holler as far as the truck can go and I didn’t see nothing back in there, either. When I was coming back up out of the holler, the cops were coming up in my driveway. So, I just followed them up in here. I don’t recall if (Don) was here before the police got here or if he was here at the same time they showed up. We searched everywhere we could possibly search. They were out here for three or four days straight searching 5,000 square (acres). They searched all this mountain terrain all the way down through here. They smile to put on a good show, but other than that, I know they’re really upset. They ask me every day, ‘Is Summer coming home today?’ I can’t answer that. I don’t know. I find myself sitting out her until midnight or one o’clock at night just hoping maybe that whoever took her or whatever happened, she’ll come wandering back up the driveway to us.

“This one is definitely outside the norm. Typically we have some idea where the case is headed and what might have happened,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigations spokesperson Leslie Earhart said in a June 24 press conference. “In this situation, despite exploring all avenues, the circumstances leading to Summer’s disappearance remain unclear…. No one is more frustrated than we are. If we develop information will lead to locating summer we will share that with you.”

The family’s website says: “Summer Wells disappeared from her home on June 15, 2021. Her family was upstairs and at the front of the home. Summer had gone indoors to the basement where the basement door is located at the back of the house.”

She said authorities hope Wells is not dead, but they “honestly just don’t know.”

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson asked the general public to stay out of the woods during searches but they did ask people to search their own property if they leave in the area. They said the “number one goal here” was “finding sheriff.” They described searching over 3,000 acres, including of rugged and mountainous terrain, for the girl.

