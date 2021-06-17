Surprise, Arizona, West Valley Shootings Lead to Suspect’s Arrest

Multiple agencies are investigating “several shootings” in the West Valley that left at least two people wounded, and a suspect was taken into custody in Surprise, Arizona.

“INCIDENT ALERT: @PeoriaPoliceAZ along with multiple agencies are investigating several shootings in the West Valley this afternoon,” Peoria, Arizona, police wrote on Twitter. “The suspect was quickly located & taken into custody in Surprise, by @Surprise_PD. More info will be provided as it becomes available. #PeoiraPDAZ.”

According to ABC 15, police say they believe the shootings were “random.” Surprise, Arizona, is a city in Maricopa County, that has a population of about 30,848. Surprise and Peoria are located in the West Valley area of the Phoenix Metropolitan area.

Two People Were Shot in Surprise, Reports Say

“We have two people confirmed shot in random acts,” Surprise Police Sgt. Greg Welch told CNN. There were “multiple shooting locations,” CNN reported. The cable news network reported that one of the victims is in critical condition.

According to AZ Family.com, two people were shot in Surprise.

On the afternoon of June 17, 2021, Surprise, Arizona, police wrote on Twitter, “ACTIVE POLICE SITUATION – Shooting near 11400 W Bell Road – suspect at large – possibly driving a white VW Tiguan.”

AZ Family reported that, shortly after that shooting, “a vehicle was shot at on the Loop 303 and El Mirage Road in Surprise.”

They then provided this update: “SHOOTING UPDATE – Officers have made a traffic stop on the alleged vehicle involved and have detained 1 suspect.”

Authorities Are Investigating Whether All of the Shootings Are Linked

According to ABC 15, authorities are investigating whether the Surprise shooting suspect is connected to the other shootings in the West Valley.

The television station reported that the two people were shot at the 115th Avenue and Bell Road shooting; one of those people was left with life-threatening injuries.

The Loop 303 shooting involved a shot vehicle.

Then, reported ABC 15, a third shooting erupted at 99th Avenue and Northern, where a woman was shot and left with non life-threatening injuries.

So far no deaths have been reported. The suspect’s name and motive are not clear. The victims’ names and exact conditions have not been released.

