Susan Kass Video: Montgomery County School Board Chair Storms Out

Susan Kass is the chairperson of the Montgomery County School Board in Virginia who stormed out of a heated meeting when a parent tried to show photos she said showed Kass not wearing a mask.

The heated moment was caught on video, which has gone viral. You can see it later in this article.

The School Board meeting unfolded in Christiansburg, Virginia. The board chair’s name is listed as Susan J. Kass on the board’s website, but she is also known as Sue Kass.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently signed a law ordering schools to make masks optional by March 1. A conservative podcaster named Benny Johnson shared the video on Twitter, writing, “School Board MELTS DOWN on Camera as Tiger Mom EXPOSES Maskless Pictures of Them on Her Phone. They Had No IDEA What Would Happen Next…”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, then retweeted that post, helping send the video viral. “These petty authoritarians believe they are UNACCOUNTABLE to the People. They are wrong,” Cruz tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kass Left the Meeting When the Parent Showed Photos From Her Facebook Page





The video shows the parent, Alecia Vaught, calling out Board Chairwoman Susan Kass by showing the crowd photos via a cell phone that she said showed Kass without a mask on Kass’s Facebook page.

“If you are going to sit there and disparage a member of our school board, you can sit down,” said Kass in the video. At one point she asked for a police officer to come into the meeting and get Vaught to leave. The officer then walked up and stood next to the parent.

“She should be able to say her piece, I’ve had to listen to people come and criticize me,” School Board member Jamie Bond says in the video, but Kass responded, “That doesn’t make it right, Jaimie, that’s my family.”

Vaught retorted: “What do you think about our family? Our family is being suffocated to death with your policies.”

“I’m done,” Kass said. “She leaves or I leave.” Kass then walked out of the room and left the meeting.

Kass later told WDJB7.com that the pictures were of vaccinated family members and friends in her home, saying,

Just because you believe in masking in a classroom, with 30 students sitting in a room in close proximity, in a small not well-ventilated room, asking them to mask there is not the same as saying I need to wear a mask in my house. The fact they went and trolled my Facebook to find anything they could to disparage me is pretty sad and pretty low.

Kass Told a Local Television Station That Vaught Used the Forum for ‘Her Political Purposes,’ But Vaught Says She Was ‘Doing the Right Thing for Our Kids’

These petty authoritarians believe they are UNACCOUNTABLE to the People. They are wrong. https://t.co/r2ZZQ7V0sD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 18, 2022

According to WFXR-TV, the parent in the video is Alecia Vaught. “They said we must follow Governor Northam’s executive order, so we had to. This year, a new governor comes into the office and they suddenly don’t want to follow the executive orders,” said Vaught to the television station, which reported that Vaught is the founder of The Second Monday Constitution Group.

Kass told the television station that she has been receiving emails and phone calls, saying, “It was very much pointed at me and pointed at trying to disparage me to get me to leave the school board.”

Kass told WFXR of Vaught, “She used a forum that is supposed to be for a community to express their concerns about the school, students, and staff, and she used that forum for her political purposes.”

However, Vaught told the television station, “I am not right-wing. I am trying to do the right thing. I am doing the right thing for our kids, and I’m standing up and calling out hypocrisy when there is hypocrisy because we are all tired of it — it’s rules for thee and not for me.”

Here is the entire video of the School Board meeting.

Kass Works as a Human Resources Generalist

The board’s website gives this information for Kass:

Term Expires: 2023. First term began in 2020. Board Assignments: Board of Supervisors Liaison and Town of Blacksburg Liaison Career: Human Resources Generalist, Virginia Tech National Security Institute Education: Graduated from Rutgers University

