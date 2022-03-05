Sydney Benveniste Dead: Cause of Death Remains Unclear

Sydney Benveniste is a college swimmer in California who has died.

Asuza Pacific University confirmed Benveniste’s death in a Facebook statement. How did Benveniste die? A cause of death was not released.

Her death comes on the heels of the death of Stanford University soccer player Katie Meyer. It was determined that Meyer’s death was self-inflicted, according to Yahoo Sports. That death has raised concerns about the pressures faced by college athletes; Meyer’s mother says her daughter seemed happy although she had a lot on her plate, according to NBC News, which added that the mother saw no “red flags” before her daughter’s death.

In the case of Benveniste, no details have been released about the circumstances of her death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Benveniste Was a Sophomore on Her University’s Swim Team

According to Swimming World Magazine, Benveniste was a “sophomore on Azusa Pacific’s women’s swimming and diving team.” She last competed in November 2021.

She died the first week of March, the site reported. She qualified for junior nationals in 2015 while in high school, according to Swimming World Magazine.

Her major was listed as undecided on the school’s website.

The website gives this information for Benveniste:

2020-21: Redshirted season, did not compete. 2019-20 (freshman): Competed in eight meets in her first collegiate season… Finished second in the 200 Y Fly (2:05.58) and was a member of the 200 Y Medley Relay team and the 200 Y Free Relay Team, finishing seventh in both events at the PCSC Championships… Posted career-best times in the 50 Y Back (31.35 @ PCSC Pentathlon), 100 Y Back (1:08.03 @ Biola Invitational), 50 Y Breast (35.49 @ PCSC Pentathlon), 50 Y Fly (26.74 @ PCSC Championships), 100 Y IM (1:06.38 – PCSC Pentathlon).

Benveniste Holds Records in Swimming

Benveniste wrote on Facebook that she graduated from Redlands East Valley High School in 2019. Her Facebook page is filled with pictures of a carefree and happy life with family and friends.

The Piranha Swim Team wrote in a Facebook tribute,

We would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of Sydney Benveniste, former Piranha Swim Team member. Sydney currently holds two PST individual records and was a part of 11 team record relay swims. After graduating from Redlands East Valley High School she moved on to Azusa Pacific University where she was in her third year of school and was a member of their swim team at the time of her passing this week.

The Athletic Program for Azusa Pacific Called the Death ‘Tragic’ in a Facebook Post

Azusa Pacific Athletics Director Gary Pine said in a statement posted to Facebook,

On behalf of Azusa Pacific University, the Athletics Department and Swim & Dive program, our thoughts and prayers are with the Benveniste family following the tragic death of their daughter Sydney.

The school’s website describes it as, “a community of disciples and scholars preparing to impact the world for Christ. Choose from more than 200 online and on-campus programs, including bachelor’s, bachelor’s completion, master’s, doctorates, certificates, and credentials.”

Benveniste’s LinkedIn profile says only that she is a student at Azusa Pacific University.

The university is located in Azusa, California.

