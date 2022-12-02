Tanner Horner, Athena Strand Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tanner Lynn Horner is the FedEx driver accused of abducting and murdering 7-year-old Athena Strand in Texas.

Authorities released the suspect’s name in a December 2, 2022, news conference.

“We’re say it didn’t end the way we hoped it would end,” Wise County, Texas, Sheriff Lane Akin said. His full name is Tanner Lynn Horner. The sheriff says that Tanner Horner confessed.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Sheriff Confirmed That Athena’s Body Was Discovered

Wise County, Texas, Sheriff Lane Akin called the investigation a “monumental task.” Some of the answers discovered “were not some of the answers we would have hoped” to have gotten, Akin said.

“Her body was recovered about two hours ago, maybe three. Six miles in that direction. It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” Akin said.

The child’s body was on the way to the medical examiner’s office. “There’s a Texas Ranger in front of her, and there’s a Texas Ranger behind her,” said Akin. “This community does not like losing our children.”

2. Athena’s Mom Wrote, ‘Please Help Me Find My Daughter’

Maitlyn Gandy, Athena’s mother wrote on Facebook, “Please help me find my daughter, Athena Presley Monroe Strand. She has been missing since 11/30/2022 @ 05:30p in the area of Paradise, Texas!”

3. Horner Made a Delivery Near the Girl’s House

The Fed-Ex driver made a delivery near the house when 7 year old Athena went missing.

“The driver abducted Athena,” the sheriff said.

“We think Athena died within an hour or so after the departure from her home.” She was abducted from her own driveway.

The driver is a contract driver.

4. Horner, Who Is From Texas, Is Being Held on $1.5 Million Bond

Horner is from Lake Worth, Texas. He is 31 years old. Online records show he has also lived in Fort Worth and Benbrook, Texas.

Horner is being held in the Wise County Jail, the sheriff said.

He is being held on $1.5 million bond, according to the sheriff.

5. Horner Will Be Charged With Capital Murder

The sheriff said Athena’s body was found along a county road.

He said Horner will be charged with capital murder. He did not know Athena’s family, the sheriff said.