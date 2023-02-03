Tara & Jerry Weaver: GoFundMe Set Up to Help Their Children

Tara and Jerry Weaver were a couple from Escanaba, Michigan, who died in a car accident on January 27, 2023, on the way to their son’s basketball game.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help their three children. In addition, many local businesses have set up fundraisers to help the kids, according to a Facebook post from Dani Beauchamp:

“Gerald ‘Jerry’ and Tara (Javurek) Weaver, both 47, of Escanaba, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, from injuries sustained in a tragic automobile accident,” their obituary reads.

It says the couple left behind three children: Noah Joseph Weaver (Chloe Webber), Lukas Stephen Weaver, and Sophia Susanna Weaver, all of Escanaba.

St. Anne Parish wrote on Facebook:

As I read about everyone’s experiences with Jerry and Tara Weaver, I’m struck by a common theme. They were heroes in our community. Everyone has a story of something the couple did that was selfless and for no personal gain. Nobody was immune to their goodness. Social status, or financial class made no difference. For some people it’s stories of how Tara believed in the greatness within them. Other stories are about Jerry always stopping to help a friend or stranger in need of help. At the core they were the rarest of people. The kind of people that just do the right thing when it presents itself.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Weavers Died When a Semi-Truck Crossed the Center Line, According to Reports

According to MLive, the Weavers died when a semi-truck driver “lost control on US-2, crossed the centerline and struck their Toyota SUV head-on.” Two of their children are still in high school, the site reports.

Heavy has contacted Michigan State Police for additional details. MSP told MLive that the crash occurred around 3:55 p.m. when “a westbound semi-truck driver lost control and started drifting toward the north side of the highway. Trying to correct, the driver steered south but crossed the centerline striking an eastbound Toyota SUV head-on.”

The truck driver was from Canada and was not injured, the news site reported, adding that the crash started a chain reaction that injured another motorist. According to MLive, police say “speed and driving too fast for the conditions are considered factors” in the crash, which is being investigated.

The GoFundMe Page Calls the Weavers ‘as True & Honest as They Come’

The GoFundMe page to help the “Weaver family kids” has raised more than $190,000 as of February 2, 2023.

It reads:

This fundraiser is for the Weaver family kids. As you may have heard, Tara and Jerry Weaver (mother and father of Noah, Lukas, and Sophia Weaver) passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident Friday evening. This fundraiser is to help support this family while they mourn the loss of their beloved parents. Your donations will help with costs of the funeral and to help ensure the kids have the comfort to stay in their own home, along with help for food, gas, college, etc. This family is going to have a long road ahead of them and this Go Fund Me is to help them ease the worries and focus on each other. Tara and Jerry Weaver were as true and honest as they come. They would lend a helping hand to anyone at any time. We ask you in return, to do as they would, and graciously make a donation to help this family. Anything helps. We sincerely thank you and ask to keep this family in your prayers.

Jerry Weaver filled his Facebook page with videos and photos of his son playing basketball.

The Weavers Were College Sweethearts Who ‘Created a Beautiful Family,’ Their Obituary Reads

According to the obituary, Gerald Joseph Weaver “was born on October 17, 1975 in Grayling, the son of Daniel R. and Debra J. (McInnes) Weaver. He was raised in Grayling and graduated from Grayling High School in 1994. He went on to attend Lake Superior State University, earning his associate’s degree.”

The obit says that Tara Sue Javurek “was born on May 25, 1975 in Escanaba, the daughter of Stephen J. and Susan M. (Lynch) Javurek Sr. She was raised in Escanaba and graduated from Escanaba High School in 1993. She went on to attend Lake Superior State University, earning her bachelor’s degree.”

According to the obit, the couple were “college sweethearts” who were involved in Greek life on campus. They married in 1998 in Escanaba, a marriage “built on great faith, and a deep love for God and each other,” the obit says.

“They created a beautiful family and their children were the focus of their lives. Jerry and Tara loved attending their children’s sporting events and various school activities, always cheering them on and encouraging them to do their best,” it says.

According to the obit, Jerry Weaver “worked as an inspector for the State of Michigan FDA. He was known for being the tech support for his family and friends, and if something was broken, you could always count on Jerry to fix it.”

Tara Weaver was “the Great Start Director” at Delta Schoolcraft-ISD, who volunteered for “various organizations such as Pregnancy Services of Delta County, the U.P. Honor Flight, and Escanaba Rotary Club,” the obit says.

The obit adds: “In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Weaver Family c/o First Bank, 2800 Ludington Street, Escanaba, MI 49829, and a memorial will be established for Jerry and Tara’s three children.”

