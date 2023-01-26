Lindsay Clancy: Husband Called 911, DA Says in Duxbury Murder Case

Lindsay Clancy is a 32-year-old Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother who is accused of strangling her two young children and injuring a third, before jumping out a window, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

“UPDATE: An arrest warrant has been issued for Lindsay Clancy for 2 counts of Homicide and 3 counts each of Strangulation, and Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon for the deaths of 5 year-old Cora Clancy and 3 year-old Dawson Clancy. Lindsay Clancy is under police custody,” Cruz tweeted on January 25, 2023.

1. Police Found the 3 Children ‘Unconscious’ & With Severe Trauma After Clancy’s Husband Called 911, the DA Says

In a news conference on January 25, 2023, Cruz said police were called to the home at 6:11 p.m. on January 24, 2023. The 911 caller, Clancy’s husband, said that a female resident had jumped from the window of the home in a possible attempted suicide, Cruz said.

Clancy’s husband’s name is Patrick Clancy, according to The Boston Globe.

When first responders arrived, they located Clancy and treated her at the scene, before taking her to a local hospital, according to Cruz.

Asked whether post-partum psychosis was at play, Cruz said he was “not in a position to comment on any mental health issues, but he said everything was being looked at.

Asked how long Clancy’s husband was at the home is still being investigated, he said.

The husband is not hospitalized, according to Cruz.

According to Cruz, first responders located three children under the age of five unconscious and with signs of severe trauma. Two of the children were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

The third child, a 7-month-old infant boy, was taken to the hospital and is still being treated.

He said the manner and means of the deaths will be determined by the medical examiner’s office, but preliminarily “it appears the children were strangled.”

Asked whether there were previous calls to the home, he said that was still part of the investigation.

Many first responders will not forget what they saw, the DA said, calling their jobs difficult and challenging.

He did not release Clancy’s condition.

2. Clancy Worked as a Nurse for a Major Hospital, Reports Say

According to journalist Amanda Pitts of WPRI-TV, “Clancy worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Mass General Hospital.”

Clancy’s Facebook page confirms this, saying she works as a “Labor & Delivery RN at Massachusetts General Hospital.”

The hospital told The Boston Globe, confirming Clancy’s employment there, “We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

According to her Facebook page, Clancy is a “Former Nursing Assistant at South Shore Hospital MA.”

The Boston Globe reported that Clancy, in July, “spoke openly in a Facebook post about her previous struggles with postpartum anxiety.”

According to the Globe, six weeks after her third child was born, she wrote that she was feeling “dialed in,” and that exercise, nutrition, and mindset “made all the difference.” That post is not visible on her Facebook page.

3. Clancy, Who Grew Up in Connecticut, Filled Her Facebook Page With Pictures of the Children

According to the Boston Globe, an old engagement announcement said Lindsay Musgrove and Patrick Clancy were married in 2016 in Southington, Connecticut.

“She earned a biology degree from Quinnipiac University in 2012, the announcement said. Before that, she graduated in 2008 from Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, Conn.,” the Globe reported.

“I know it’s not perfect, but it’s life. Life is messy sometimes,” Clancy wrote in her high school yearbook when she was Lindsay Marie Musgrove, according to the Globe. “No matter how hard you fight it, you fall. And it’s scary. Except there’s an upside to free falling. It’s the chance you give your friends to catch you.”

Clancy’s Facebook page cover photo is a picture of the two oldest children holding the infant. Her profile picture is the infant.

In September, she posted a picture showing her holding the infant in a swimming pool.

A July photo shows her kissing the infant’s cheek.

Other photos show her with the kids at the beach. A 2020 photo shows Clancy with her husband and two of the kids.

4. Clancy Wrote That She Was ‘Unbelievably Thankful for This Family & Life’

On Facebook, Clancy wrote, “So unbelievably thankful for this family and life ❤️”

In 2019, she captioned a photo of the two oldest kids at Christmas by writing, “I feel like the luckiest mama in the whole wide world.”

“He’s an old soul ❤️” Clancy wrote with another picture of her oldest son.”

“She completes me 🎃” she wrote with a Halloween picture of her daughter.

“Best moment ever 💙” she wrote with a picture showing her cradling a baby shortly after giving birth.

5. The Kids’ Great-Grandmother Told a Local Television Station That Nothing Seemed Wrong a Week Before the Murders

According to NBC Boston, the kids’ great-grandmother, Rita Musgrove, “said she talked with their mother at the home about a week ago and nothing seemed amiss.”

“It’s a pretty shocking thing, and it is heartbreaking,” she told NBC.

“They were just beautiful, beautiful children. Well cared for — they were just beautiful, that’s it. They had a beautiful life,” the children’s aunt, Donna Jesse, told NBC.

