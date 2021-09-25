How to Watch Tennessee vs Florida Game Live Online

Once a premiere SEC rivalry, the Tennessee Volunteers-Florida Gators matchup gets a little juice back as the No. 11 Gators look to bounce back on Saturday after a tight loss to No. 1 Alabama last week.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Tennessee vs Florida online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tennessee vs Florida live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Tennessee vs Florida live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tennessee vs Florida live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tennessee vs Florida live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tennessee vs Florida live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Tennessee vs Florida Preview

While Knoxville Sentinel writers admit Tennessee-Florida has lost much of its rivalry mystique, an upset by the Volunteers on Saturday would spoil the Gators’ chances of an SEC Championship rematch with Alabama.

Both the Vols and Gators sit at 2-1 overall, but the Gators’ 0-1 mark in SEC play leaves no room for error to reach Atlanta and face the Crimson Tide a second-straight year. Florida pulled within two points of the Tide, 31-29, on a late touchdown last week but couldn’t get the ball back in time, taking the two-point loss.

It will take a herculean effort by the Vols to wreck the Gators’ title game chances. Florida ranks 8th in total offense with 552.7 yards per game according to NCAA.com. The Gators rank 50th in total defense with 322.3 yard per game allowed per NCAA.com, but they also just faced the defending national champions.

Tennessee’s most important task on Saturday is slowing the Gators ground attack according to ESPN. The Vols ranked fifth in run defense, allowing 54.3 yards per game but have to contend with the Gators’ second-ranked run game that churns up 335.7 yards per contest per ESPN.

Florida has running back Malik Davis averaging 6.8 yards per attempt with 212 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow running back Dameon Pierce finds the end zone often with a team-high five touchdowns, and he averages 6.1 yards per run.

Vols pass rushers and defensive backs will need to be ready for both Gators quarterbacks per ESPN.

Starter Emory Jones threw for 459 yards passing, two touchdowns, and a 63.6% completion rate in the first three games. Jones also has 232 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Protecting the ball is his main issue — five interceptions in three games.

Gators backup Anthony Richardson saw time in the first two games and threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Richardson likewise makes big plays with his legs — 275 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 runs. That’s 25 yards per carry.

Tennessee will likely have Hendon Hooker under center again. The Virginia Tech transfer has 392 yards, five touchdowns, a 70.2% completion rate, and one interception in three games. He also averaged 6.3 rushing yards per attempt, accruing 113 yards and a touchdown.

Hooker took over in place of starter Joe Milton II, a Michigan transfer, has been out injured since the second game against Pittsburgh.