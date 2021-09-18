How to Watch Tennessee vs Tennessee Tech Football 2021

The Tennessee Volunteers football team will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The game (noon ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV — you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee Preview

The Volunteers fell to 1-1 a week ago, and quarterback Joe Milton may have lost his starting job in the process.

Milton completed 7 of 12 passes for 50 yards, adding 54 rushing yards, before succumbing to a leg injury in the second quarter of Tennessee’s 41-34 home loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The redshirt junior gave way to Hendon Hooker, a redshirt senior, who racked up 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15-of-21 passing to go with 49 yards on the ground. Hooker threw an interception on Tennessee’s last possession and lost a fumble.

“I thought he did some really good things from within the pocket,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Monday of Hooker, according to 247 Sports. “Stood in there, got hit on a couple of throws and delivered the ball accurately down the football field.”

Milton overthrew open receivers behind the Panthers defensive backfield multiple times last week, miscues that stand out even more in a one-score defeat. He also lost a fumble.

“I think watching the video — Joe knows this, too — there’s opportunities to make some plays in the pass game that were certainly there,” Heupel said Monday, per 247 Sports. “Multiple occasions where we’re running free in the secondary, and there’s nobody relatively close. At this level of play against a good defense, plays that we have to make.”

On Wednesday, the head coach couldn’t say whether Milton would be healthy enough to play against the Golden Eagles. He also couldn’t say whether an available Milton would start over Hooker.

“We do not have a starter yet,” Heupel said, per 247 Sports.

The Golden Eagles are also coming off a loss, albeit a far more decisive one; they fell to the Furman Paladins 26-0 last week, dropping to 0-2 on the year.

Tennessee Tech quarterbacks Davis Shanley and Willie Miller combined to complete 11 of 29 passes for 98 yards, and Shanley tossed a trio of interceptions. The Golden Eagles were even less effective on the ground, amassing 23 yards on 22 carries.

“Our defense played very well, played hard and were put into some bad spots at times,” Tennessee Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander said, according to the school’s athletics website. “We never could get anything consistent going on offense. We started with a really good drive, but we just weren’t able to finish. We’re scrapping hard, but the consistency is not where it needs to be. There’s a difference in playing hard and playing well — you still have to be able to do both.”