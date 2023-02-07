Terrell Thompson, Milwaukee Police Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Terrell Thompson is the 19-year-old Milwaukee man who is accused of shooting and killing a Milwaukee police officer in the early morning hours of February 7, 2023, multiple law enforcement sources told Heavy.

Milwaukee police have not yet released the suspect’s name. They have not identified the slain police officer, either, but Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a news conference that the officer was a four-year veteran who was 37 years old.

Norman said in the news conference that the suspect is deceased.

“This is a terrible day for our city and we are hurting,” a Milwaukee police press release, emailed to Heavy, said. “An officer got ready to go to work last night to protect our community and paid the ultimate sacrifice. MPD sends our deepest sympathies to our officer’s family and everyone that was impacted by this heinous act of violence.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Terrell Thompson Was in Court the Day Before the Milwaukee Police Shooting & Received Probation on a Hit & Run Charge, Records Show

The sources confirmed that Thompson is the same Terrell I. Thompson, 19, who was in court the day before the shooting on two hit-and-run cases. Thompson was convicted of misdemeanor hit-and-run with an attended vehicle in one of those cases, Court records show that the other case, for misdemeanor hit=and-run, was dismissed in a plea agreement with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and read-in at sentencing for the first case.

The chief confirmed in the news conference that the suspect was 19.

Read the criminal complaint here.

According to court records, Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Dee, an appointee of former Governor Scott Walker, gave Thompson a stayed 120-day sentence in the House of Correction, a $300 fine, and 12 months probation.

In both cases, court records show, Thompson was released on signature bonds. The bonds remained even though, according to court records, he repeatedly failed to appear in court.

“Christopher Dee brings a wealth of experience to the Milwaukee County bench and is widely respected by his peers and community leaders. I am confident he will be an excellent judge who upholds the Constitution and the rule of law,” Walker said in a press release when he appointed Dee to the bench.

2. The Police Chief Says Terrell Thompson Was Wanted in a Robbery

In a news conference, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect was wanted in a robbery.

Norman said that the Milwaukee police officers responded to the 1700 block of South 17th Street to check for the robbery suspect at 1:16 a.m. on the morning of February 7, 2023.

He was wanted for a robbery on the far north side of Milwaukee, the chief said in the news conference.

Talk show host Dan O’Donnell first obtained a photo of Thompson.

In a press release emailed to Heavy, Milwaukee police wrote:

Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at about 1:16 a.m., Milwaukee Police Department officers assigned to District Four responded to the area of the 2700 block of S. 14th Street to check for a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred yesterday, Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.m., on the 3600 block of W. Good Hope Road.

3. Terrell Thompson Shot the Officer in a Foot Chase & Struggle, Police Say

According to the chief, the suspect was located by officers and ignored commands.

He then led them on a foot pursuit, and, according to Norman’s press conference, the officer who died caught up to the suspect.

They struggled, and then the suspect shot the officer with a handgun, according to Norman.

The police press release said:

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, who ignored their commands and fled on foot. One of the officers was able to catch up to the suspect and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect used a handgun and fired shots striking the other officer. That officer discharged his firearm. During the exchange, the suspect was struck by gunfire. The officer, a 37-year-old male with over 4-years of service sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he died of his injuries.

4. The Slain Officer Also Fired His Gun, Norman Says

Before dying, the wounded officer was able to also shoot his gun at the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene, but it’s unclear whether the fatal wound came from the officer or was self-inflicted, said Norman in the news conference.

The police press release confirmed that he suspect, “a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, it is unknown if the suspect’s fatal injury was self-inflicted or from the officer’s gunfire.”

“This is a fluid and ongoing investigation. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Brookfield Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in the investigation,” it says. “A community briefing discussing this incident will be released in the future.”

The police press release says, “We appreciate the Milwaukee Fire Department and the staff at Froedtert that provided medical care for our officer. Once family notifications have been completed we will release the name and photo of the fallen officer.”

5. The Officer Died Just Hours After the Anniversary of the Last Officer Shot & Killed in Milwaukee

The officer was shot and killed just hours after the four-year anniversary of the death of Officer Matthew Rittner. He was shot and killed on February 6, 2019, in the last Milwaukee police death in the city.