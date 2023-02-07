Peter Jerving: A Tribute to the Slain Milwaukee Police Officer

Peter Jerving was the Milwaukee police officer who was shot and killed by a robbery suspect in the early morning hours of February 7, 2023, the Milwaukee police chief said in a news conference.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said that Jerving was 38 years old and had been on the force for four years. Norman said Jerving had a passion to be a police officer since he was only 13 years old.

Norman said that Jerving’s “courage in the line of duty should be commended.”

According to the police chief, Jerving was shot and killed after a foot chase and struggle ignited with a robbery suspect.

A tribute video was posted honoring Jerving.

The Milwaukee police chief confirmed that the suspect was Terrell Thompson, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man who was sentenced to probation in a hit-and-run case the day before Jerving’s shooting.

The Police Chief Says Peter Jerving Recently Received the Department’s Life-Saving Award for Helping a Shooting Victim

This is 37-year-old Peter Jerving, the @MilwaukeePolice officer who died in the line of duty on Tuesday, Feb. 7. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/yXfuLzBQGA pic.twitter.com/C5NSmG9ESQ — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) February 7, 2023

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said in the news conference that Jerving was killed in the line of duty while he and his partner were attempting to take a robbery suspect into custody.

He said Jerving was a 38-year-old life-long member of Milwaukee. He received the MPD life-saving award just last year for “heroically providing life-saving care to a shooting victim during extremely dangerous conditions,” the chief said. He said to remember his smile and positive attitude.

Jerving discharged his firearm, striking the suspect, Norman said.

Jerving “dedicated his life to serving the great people of our city. To his last breath, Peter fulfilled that goal,” his family said in a statement read by the Milwaukee Police Department’s chaplain.

Police Held a Procession From the Medical Examiner’s Office to the Funeral Home

In honor of Jerving, Milwaukee police held a procession of squad cars to escort Jerving’s body from the medical examiner’s office to the funeral home.

The Fire Department erected a large American flag as the squad cars and hearse passed by.

In a press release emailed to Heavy, police wrote that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at about 1:16 a.m., Milwaukee Police Department officers “assigned to District Four responded to the area of the 2700 block of S. 14th Street to check for a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred yesterday, Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.m., on the 3600 block of W. Good Hope Road.”

According to police, upon arrival, officers “located the suspect, who ignored their commands and fled on foot. One of the officers was able to catch up to the suspect and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect used a handgun and fired shots striking the other officer. That officer discharged his firearm. During the exchange, the suspect was struck by gunfire.”

The officer, “a 37-year-old male with over 4-years of service sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he died of his injuries,” police wrote.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, “was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, it is unknown if the suspect’s fatal injury was self-inflicted or from the officer’s gunfire,” police wrote in the press release. “This is a fluid and ongoing investigation. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Brookfield Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in the investigation.”

