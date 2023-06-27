Terry Lynn Janway: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Terry Lynn Janway was a Muskogee, Oklahoma, woman who is accused of shooting her husband and 11-year-old nephew to death, according to Muskogee police.

According to Daily Beast, Janway was the mother-in-law of NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson. Chandra Janway Johnson is Johnson’s wife, according to Fox19.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin identified the two murder victims in a news conference as Dr. Jack Janway, who owned Janway Chiropractic and Acupuncture, and grandson Dalton Janway, 11. Police believe Terry Lynn Janway took her own life at the scene, she said, adding that they all died of gunshot wounds.

Heavy has reached out to Muskogee police for additional details.

1. Police Say They Found Jack Janway Lying in the Hallway of the Family’s Home

Police went to the home around 9 p.m. on Monday June 26, 2023, Hamlin said in the news conference. Hamlin said that Terry Janway had called 911.

Jack Janway was discovered deceased in the hallway inside the home, and officers heard a gunshot in the home when they arrived, according to Hamlin. “They see a person lying right inside the hallway,” she said, adding that officers pulled him outside.

Once enough officers arrived at the home, police then discovered both Terry and Dalton Janway deceased inside the home in what they say is likely a murder-suicide with Terry as the shooter, Hamlin said.

On the Facebook page of Janway Chiropractic & Acupuncture Clinic, Terry Lynn Janway, referred to as Lynn, is pictured in various photos.

2. Chandra Janway’s Sister Wrote on Facebook, ‘Please Tell Me This Isn’t Really Happening’

Marianne Janway wrote on Facebook, “Please tell me this isn’t really happening please god someone.”

The Sun reported that Marianne Janway is the sister of Chandra Janway.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman wrote on Facebook, “As a community, we grieve with the Janway family together. That includes respecting their privacy and their feelings. Let us all be tempered in our responses to this tragedy as we continue to lift the entire Janway family up in prayer. God bless Muskogee!”

3. People Remembered Dalton Janway as ‘Thoughtful’ & Jack Janway as ‘Always Ready to Help’

The website for Jack Janway’s business describes him as, “Dr. Jack Janway, DC, NMD, is a 1972 graduate of Muskogee High School and a 1983 graduate of Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, MO. Dr. Janway received Diplomat status with the International Academy of Clinical Acupuncture (with Dr. John Amaro) of Kansas City, MO. He is also a member of the American Chiropractic Association and the Unified Chiropractic Association.”

Brian Ousley, founder/owner of Strictly Fitness told the Express-Star that the Janways supported his center’s Weight Loss Challenge.

“We were friends long before we started the challenge,” Ousley said to the newspaper, adding that Jack Janway “was always ready to help.”

Ronia Davison, principal of the school where Dalton Janway was a 5th grader, told the newspaper he was “absolutely precious and just a good friend to everyone.”

“His classmates adored him, thought of him highly,” Davison said to the Express-Star. “He was thoughtful. He was someone who was able to pick up on the needs of others and extend goodness in any turn that he could.”

4. People Who Knew Lynn Janway Expressed Shock on Social Media, With a Woman Calling Her & Jack Janway Humble & ‘Sweet Caring People’

A woman wrote on Coleman’s comment thread, “It doesn’t make sense. The Lynn Janway I KNEW, would never do this.”

Another woman wrote on Facebook, “Dr. Jack was my chiropractor and friend along with his wife Lynn for 23 years. The shock and sadness is overwhelming. He took care of me, my kids, one of our horses and now my grandkids. I sent many friends to him that ended up being long time patients. Both of them were kind, humble, sweet caring people. This is a huge loss.”

Another woman wrote on that woman’s comment thread, “Absolutely tragic and heartbreaking. The last time I saw Jack was at Mom’s funeral. He was so, so caring and kind. This is just unimaginable.”

5. Jimmie Johnson Has Withdrawn From an Upcoming Race

NASCAR on Fox reported that Jimmie Johnson has “withdrawn from Sunday’s #NASCAR Cup Series race” because of the tragedy.

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the club said in a statement. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement to The Associated Press. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Johnson and Chandra Janway Johnson have been married since 2004, according to People Magazine. The couple has two children together, People reported.

