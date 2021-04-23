How to Watch Texas vs Kentucky Volleyball Online Free

The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats take on the fourth-seeded Texas Longhorns in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Game on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The match starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas vs Kentucky online for free:

Texas vs Kentucky Volleyball Preview

The No. 2-seeded Kentucky Wildcats (23-1) will be looking for their first national title in program history when they face the No. 4-seeded Texas Longhorns (27-1) in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Game on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kentucky got past No. 6 Washington in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17) in the national semifinals on Thursday. After winning the opening set, the Wildcats lost their first set of the tournament in the second set and then overcame a six-point deficit to win the third set, before closing out the match with a 25-17 fourth set.

The Wildcats bring to the court the No. 1 offense in the nation statistically and are led by the AVCA National Player of the Year Madison Lilley. The senior setter recorded her second double-double of the tournament in the win over Washington, with a season-high 63 set assists and 14 digs.

Kentucky coach Craig Skinner, who was named the AVCA National Coach of the Year, understands what a special moment this is for his team.

“You can see the excitement and enthusiasm in the players, and no one will ever take this away from them,” Skinner said. “It’s hard to get too far ahead of ourselves and have too much excitement because there’s a huge task ahead. We’ve recruited great players and we have a great staff. For us to be living a dream like this, there’s no monetary value or material thing you can put on that.”

The Wildcats had a program-record six players earn AVCA All-America honors this season, including Lilley, Alli Stumler and Avery Skinner, who were named to the first team, Azhani Tealer (second team), Gabby Curry (third team) and Madi Skinner (honorable mention).

Texas comes into Saturday’s national championship game fresh off an upset of the previously unbeaten, top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in their Final Four match on Thursday. The Longhorns swept the Badgers in three sets (26-24, 25-19, 25-23) to advance to their seventh national title game and first since 2016.

Big 12 Player of the Year Logan Eggleston led the way for the Longhorns with 17 kills in the win. Sophomore Skylar Fields had 12 kills, while Asjia O’Neal and Brionne Butler had 11 apiece.

Eggleston and Butler were named to the AVCA All-America first-team. Joining them with All-America honors for Texas this season were Jhenna Gabriel (third team) and Fields and O’Neal (honorable mention).

