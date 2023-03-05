People Trampled at The Armory in Rochester, New York: Reports

There are preliminary reports on Twitter of a possible stampede or people being trampled at the The Armory venue on Main Street in Rochester, New York.

WHEC.com reported, “There is a large police presence at the Armory on East Main Street. The area is closed off. Our photographer on scene says people are swarming his car.”

13WHAM also reported, “There is a major police presence at the Armory on East Main Street. Parts of the area are closed off.” The station wrote that it was sending a news crew to the scene.

The reports broke out on social media around 11:39 p.m. on March 5, 2023.

One person tweeted, “Has anyone heard exactly what happened at the armory? Heard something about 4 victims in the main entrance. RGH just got a walk stab wound. I’ve heard constant sirens. Sounds bad.” Those reports are not confirmed.

The number of people injured or whether anyone has died is not yet clear. What sparked the situation is also not clear as it was still developing.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Local Journalist Was Told ‘at Least Three Women Were Trampled’

Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert. Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene. More info on News 8 at Sunrise. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/462O90ByOv — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 6, 2023

“Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert,” news editor Alec Richardson tweeted. He is a photographer for Nextar Media Group, according to his LinkedIn page.

“Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene,” he wrote.

A person tweeted, “this was by far the scariest night of my life I hope everyone is okay if you was at the armory.”

People Wrote on Twitter That People ‘Really Got Trampled Over’ & People Were ‘Screaming’ That They Couldn’t Breathe

Ppl really got trampled over. Bodies wasn’t moving at all — Amelia❣️ (@Que_Melia) March 6, 2023

“Ppl really got trampled over. Bodies wasn’t moving at all,” a woman tweeted.

Another woman tweeted, “I’m so emotional leaving this concert. Ppl were literally getting trampled, ppl screaming that they can’t breath. like I literally can’t believe my experience.”

I’m so emotional leaving this concert. Ppl were literally getting trampled, ppl screaming that they can’t breath. like I literally can’t believe my experience — el jefe💋👑 (@princessr_0624) March 6, 2023

A woman tweeted, “I have never been trampled before 😭 Rochester owe me a new leg.”

I have never been trampled before 😭 Rochester owe me a new leg — Davona Graham (@VIRGOAT_1997) March 6, 2023



Another person tweeted, “D*** was it at the armory? That’s what I’ve been seein there’s been non stop sirens for the past 20 minutes.”

The Armory is a historic venue in Rochester. “The Armory’s first concert event was held on February 4, 2006, a sold out performance by O.A.R. More concerts followed later that year, as the refurbishment continued. The main arena was restored to accommodate an occupancy of 5,000 people,” its website says.

“In 1899 George L. Heins replaced Issac G. Perry as state architect; he held the office until 1907. Heins designed armories in the castellated/Richardsonian Romanesque style. During his tenure he designed numerous armories, but to date, seven are known to survive. Heins’ armories incorporate features of castle-like fortresses, including: soaring towers, crenellated parapets, massive sally ports, and iron portcullises. Hein’s armories; however, tend to reflect a more modern and stylized interpretation of medieval forms and details.”

This is a developing story.

