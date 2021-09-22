How to Watch ‘The Conners’ Season 4 Live Premiere Online

“The Conners” returns for its fourth season with a live episode, airing Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET–live across all time zones–on ABC.

The season four premiere episode is coming to viewers live on Sept. 22 and it will incorporate a sweepstakes where the winners will appear on the episode.

The press release reads:

The cast of “The Conners” will perform live for both the East and West Coast broadcasts of the season four premiere episode. The members of America’s favorite family are no strangers to live television, but this time, they’ll need some extra help to pull it off. Starting today, ABC and “The Conners” are launching the “You Can Be A Conner” sweepstakes, offering viewers the opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime experience by entering for the chance to win a virtual appearance during the live season premiere episode. As part of the storyline, a Conner family member will call each lucky sweepstakes winner for a live conversation regarding how they deal with some of the same life issues that the Conners navigate on a daily basis.

The premiere episode is titled “Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience,” and its description teases, “This iconic TV family continues to deal with the current pandemic while navigating breakups and newfound sobriety, all while planning an upcoming wedding.”

Then on Sept. 29 comes episode two, titled “Education, Corruption, and Damnation.” Its description reads, “After Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) declines Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) proposal, she starts to ponder why she tends to be so negative in life, prompting her to start a journey of self-discovery which leads to Pastor Phil (guest star Jason Alexander). Meanwhile, newly appointed City Councilman Don Blansky (guest star Patton Oswalt) puts Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) in a tough position as she and Neville are ready to open the new and improved Lunch Box.”

Then on Oct. 6 comes episode three, titled “Sober Sex, Plastic Silverware, and Losing My Religion.” Its description reads, “Part of Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) recovery program mandates she make amends with people she has lied to over the years, leading her to meet up again with former high school friend Mikey (guest star Darien Sills-Evans) to apologize for lying to him about her living a successful life. Meanwhile, Darlene visits with Pastor Phil, and Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) continues planning her wedding.”

“The Conners” also stars John Goodman, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey.

“The Conners” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.