‘The Humans’ Movie Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Boasting an all-star cast, “The Humans” is a new feature film from A24 that will be released Wednesday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT times exclusively on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “The Humans” streaming live or on-demand online:

If you want your Thanksgiving turkey with a side of terror, look no further than “The Human,” a new feature film debuting on Showtime on November 24. According to the Showtime press release, the film is about a family gathering to celebrate Turkey Day when things “start to go bump in the night.”

The description reads:

As three generations of Erik Blake’s family gather to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in Manhattan, darkness falls and eerie things start to go bump in the night, laying bare their deepest fears – and the love that binds them together. The debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam, adapted from his Tony Award-winning play.

The film stars Beanie Feldstein, Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb. Houdyshell is the only holdover from the stage play and she said that made her a bit “nervous.”

“I didn’t know what to expect and what my experience was going to be. I was nervous because all of the actors in the film are people whose work I admire very much, and they have significant film and television credits and I do not. So, I thought, ‘Boy, this is going to be a crazy adjustment for me.’ I was very nervous,” the actress told Theater Mania in an interview.

She added that co-star Jenkins in particularly helped her see the project in a whole new light.

“I met Richard Jenkins first and we just kind of became pals almost instantaneously. We sat down with Stephen to talk about the play and I loved the questions Richard was asking. He made me think about things that I had never thought about before, so I realized this was going to be really cool and interesting and challenging and fun in all the right ways,” said Houdyshell. “A couple of days later, I met everybody else and they were so delightful and jazzed and eager and curious, and they had such respect for the screenplay. I was immediately comforted by being with this group of actors.”

Houdyshell also said that filming it was a “entirely different experience” than performing it on stage.

“When we started shooting, everything was different for me. The physical world was different, so all of a sudden, there were no comparisons because it was just an entirely different experience,” she said.

“The Humans” premieres Wednesday, November 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.