The Match 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Match is back, with Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. Here’s how you can watch a live stream.

The match (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Mickelson and Brady vs DeChambeau and Rodgers online:

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the match live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

TNT is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TNT, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the match live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the match live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Mickelson & Brady vs DeChambeau & Rodgers Preview

The Match is back on and this time there are some new faces in the fold. Polarizing US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau will be paired up with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while the Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady combo from a previous edition of The Match returns. They fell to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning last time they paired up.

The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana is hosting The Match and golfers will play a modified alternate-shot match-play format.

Odds to win

DeChambeau/Rodgers: -182

Mickelson/Brady: +135

Both Rodgers and DeChambeau are dealing with drama heading into the event. Rodgers has been in the headlines with his future with the Packers being a major point of discussion. The reigning MVP expressed his displeasure with the franchsie that drafted him earlier this offseason and did not attent mandatory minicamp. Rodgers says he’s been working on improving his mental health.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you’re talking about mental health. I’ve just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that’s what I’ve been doing.”

That has not involved too much golf, according to Rodgers, who says he’s played no more than about nine rounds since last summer.

“I’ve literally played eight rounds since last August. That’s not a made up stat,” he said before quickly correcting himself. “Sorry, I might have exaggerated. I think I’ve played nine rounds since last August. Last training camp, I played with my good friend Andy North. We had some good matches together.

“Not an excuse. I feel like the less I play, the better I play. Less to think about. Golfers can be such head cases sometimes when they start to think about everything. (Phil and Bryson) are probably two of the biggest tinkerers in the history of the game.”

DeChambeau is coming off the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he missed the cut and parted ways with his caddie just a day before the tournament. He has not spoken to the media since.

