How to Watch The Secrets She Keeps Online in US

The latest prestige drama hitting the airwaves is Australian thriller The Secrets She Keeps, which premieres in the United States Monday, April 19 at 10 pm. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of The Secrets She Keeps online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of AMC and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch The Secrets She Keeps live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Note: AMC Premiere allows you to watch all of AMC’s current shows (and some old ones) on-demand and commercial-free as soon as (and sometimes earlier than) they air live

You can watch AMC, AMC Premiere and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. AMC is in the main channel package, and AMC Premiere is available as an add-on, but both can be included with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Secrets She Keeps live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them. If you include AMC Premiere, you’ll be able to watch episodes from the current season on-demand whenever you want.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” AMC is included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch The Secrets She Keeps live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of AMC and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Secrets She Keeps live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Secrets She Keeps’ Preview

The Secrets She Keeps: Trailer | BBC TrailersSubscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC Trailers 👉 bit.ly/2XU2vpO Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 bbc.in/2J18jYJ Everyone has an idea of what their 'perfect' life is. For Agatha, it's Meghan Shaughnessy's. These two women from two vastly different walks of life hold one thing in common – explosive secrets that could destroy… 2020-06-20T21:45:01Z

“The Secrets She Keeps” is a psychological drama from Down Under that AMC has picked up for a six-week run. It is based on Michael Robotham’s bestselling novel of the same name. The AMC press release reads:

“The Secrets She Keeps” tells the story of two women who have a chance encounter in a supermarket in an affluent Sydney suburb. They are the same age, both heavily pregnant and due at the same time. Meghan (Jessica De Gouw) is a glamorous online influencer on the rise with an ambitious television sports reporter husband, Jack (Michael Dorman). Agatha (Laura Carmichael) works in the supermarket as a shelf stacker. Although they live near each other, the two women’s lives could not be more different. Both women have secrets, and both will risk everything to conceal the truth, but their worlds are about to collide in one shocking act that cannot be undone.

The first episode premieres April 19 and its description reads, “Heavily pregnant supermarket shelf-stacker Agatha is obsessed with Meghan Shaughnessy’s seemingly perfect life. But is there more to her covetous gaze than simply admiration?”

Episode two airs Monday, April 26 and its description reads, “Meghan’s explosive secret comes to light. With Meghan’s due date brought forward, Agatha must step up her plans.”

Episode three airs Monday, May 3 and its description reads, “A scarring trauma in Agatha’s past is revealed. Meghan heads to the hospital to have her baby, unaware that she might be in danger.”

Episode four airs Monday, May 10 and its description reads, “Agatha has created her perfect family with her baby and Hayden. But an old flame of Agatha’s threatens to thwart her plans.”

“The Secrets She Keeps” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.