The Wonder Years 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Reboot Online

“The Wonder Years” is back with an updated version focusing on a Black family in 1960s Alabama. The 2021 version of the classic sitcom premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

‘The Wonder Years’ 2021 Preview





Play



The Wonder Years | Official Trailer – Series Premiere Sept 22 It's the little things that you remember. Get a little help from your friends when #TheWonderYears premieres September 22 on ABC. Subscribe: goo.gl/mo7HqT 2021-08-26T17:40:18Z

Inspired by the Peabody-, Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning sitcom of the same name that ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993, “The Wonder Years” a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean,” according to the ABC press release.

It continues:

With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

The premiere episode description reads, “As the youngest in the Williams family, Dean is struggling to figure out where he fits in. Between his brother’s athleticism, sister’s popularity, mother’s intelligence and dad’s overall coolness, everyone else seems to have their lane figured out. He decides to pursue his calling as “The Great Uniter” and attempts to organize the first integrated baseball game between his team and his friend Brad’s team.”

Then on Sept. 29 comes “Green Eyed Monster,” whose description teases, “While Dean reckons with his first taste of heartbreak and betrayal, the adults in his life are overly empathetic and assume his grief is from mourning current events. Dean milks the special treatment and uses it to his advantage – and his family shows their support for him in their own unique ways; Kim invites him to join her at a local activist rally, while Bill and Dean bond during a fishing trip.”

And on Oct. 6 comes episode three, titled “The Club.” Its description reads, “Dean stumbles upon some ‘racy literature’ and shares it with friends at school. When he is caught by the school principal, Bill and Lillian navigate uncharted territory as parents and Dean learns that manhood isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”

“The Wonder Years” reboot stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

“The Wonder Years” airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.