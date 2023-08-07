Tiffany Gomas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tiffany Gomas is the Dallas, Texas, marketing executive who was captured in a viral video telling fellow passengers on an airplane, “that motherf***** back there is not real,” according to The New York Post.

The video was viewed millions of times and sparked news headlines all over the country as well as many memes but, until August 7, 2023, the identity of the passenger remained unknown to the general public. The Post reported that Gomas was identified in police documents.

According to public records, Gomas is 38-years-old.

1. Tiffany Gomas Is Accused of Saying ‘There’s a Reason Why I’m Getting the F*** Off’ in the Viral Video

In the video, the woman identified by The Post as Gomas says, “I’m getting the f*** off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off” to other passengers.

She also said, “You can sit on this plane, and you can f****** die with them or not. I’m not going to,” the video says.

It was not clear from the video what provoked the outburst.

Some of her social media accounts – Facebook and Pinterest – are deleted.

Heavy has contacted the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport police to obtain their police report on Gomas. Journalist Bree A. Dail posted screenshots of it on her Substack page.

The report says that the female passenger in the July 2, 2023, incident “refused to speak to officers and left the area” when they responded to a report of a “disturbance on the aircraft” and saw her standing on the jet bridge.

2. Tiffany Gomas Was Named a ‘Watchable Young Leader’ When She Served as Vice President of a Marketing Company & Then Founded Her Own Firm

According to The New York Post, Gomas is “a marketing executive who served as vice president of Elevate Brand Marketing.” That firm is located in Dallas, Texas.

A LinkedIn page in the name Tiffany Gomas says that she now runs her own marketing company called Uppercut Marketing. The page reads, “Top-Performing Sales Leader, Fortune 50 Account Manager & Project Management Executive with fifteen years of professional experience. Successful track record of increasing revenue by strengthening client relationships, acquiring major clients, and expanding account contracts. Planned and managed large-scale events/projects.”

Gomas was named a rising star and “watchable young leader” by PPAI Magazine in 2017.

“Tiffany has built a sales portfolio and track record that rivals account managers with decades in the business,” nominator Dave Sedlin told PPAI.

“Tiffany is client-focused beyond compare,” Sedlin told the outlet. “Whatever it takes to deliver on strategy, on time and on budget, it gets done.”

3. Tiffany Gomas, Who Attended Oklahoma State University, Described Herself as ‘Eager to Please’

The LinkedIn page says that Gomas attended Oklahoma State University, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Merchandising and Marketing in 2007.

She listed “Chi Omega” under society involvement on the LinkedIn page.

“Fresh out of college at Oklahoma State University, Tiffany Gomas joined a recruitment firm in her hometown of Dallas, but quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit. Her sister-in-law introduced her to a local distributor and eventually she landed a job there,” the PPAI Magazine article says, quoting her as saying, “I was eager to learn, eager to please and eager to take on more.”

According to the magazine, her largest client was Microsoft.

The article says she “relocated from Dallas to Seattle to be near her client’s headquarters. The move helped make her an instrumental part of the team as Microsoft rolled out its new store model to compete with Apple. Later, when she decided to move back to Dallas to work for Elevate Brand Marketing, she was able to bring the Microsoft business with her.”

4. Tiffany Gomas Described Her Mother as Her Inspiration, Saying Her Mom Was Her ‘Sanity’

In the PPAI article, Gomas described her mother as her sounding board, saying, “My mother—for so many reasons. Her courage and conviction are second to none. She is the first to lend a hand when someone needs help. ”

She added: “She’s my sounding board, my sanity, my coach, my confidante. She’s simply amazing.”

5. Tiffany Gomas Is Accused of Saying the Incident Sparked Over an Argument Involving Wireless Headphones

The Post reported that Gomas told police the incident “was sparked by an argument over wireless headphones.”

The report obtained by Dail says that an American Airlines supervisor “stated the female passenger was arguing with a family accusing them of stealing her air pods. The female then started claiming that the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination.”

The flight attendants felt the aircraft “needed to be rescreened,” the report says, adding that the flight attendant “explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”

