Disturbing ‘Girl Gets Head Chopped Off’ TikTok Video Goes Viral

A disturbing TikTok “girl gets head chopped off” video is going viral, and it’s upsetting a lot of people on the popular social media platform.

Mayenggo3 is the name of the TikTok user who originally shared the video, but not much is known about the girl in the video or the original user who shared it. Some people who’ve seen it on social media claim it shows a cartel executing the girl. The page is now private. It only has a few followers and a black ribbon on the profile.

People have shared warnings about the disturbing video on Twitter, which they say showed a girl dancing before getting her head chopped off. The video starts out harmless, seeming like it’s just a dancing video until it erupts into a scene of horrific gore. There are more than one men in the video. They appear to be speaking in Spanish. It’s hard to tell whether the girl dancing is the same girl whose head is being cut off; their clothing is different. The girl whose head is being chopped off is wearing shorts and a blue shirt.

We’ve watched the video in full, and we recommend you don’t view it. It’s horrific. It cuts from the scene of a woman dancing to showing a man, with gloved hands, systematically cutting off a girl’s head with a knife in what appears to be a bathroom. It’s a slow, horrific process.

“If you see this video on TikTok or anything like that, please DO NOT by whatever means, click it. this is a video of a girl who is dancing, and in the video she gets her head chopped off, so please don’t watch this video. Stay safe everyone,” warned one Twitter user.

The video appears to have been deleted from TikTok, but conversations about it are still raging on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Starts With the Girl Dancing

ATTENTION!!

TW: abuse, Gore (?) If you see this video on TikTok or anything like that, please DO NOT by whatever means, click it. this is a video of a girl who is dancing, and in the video she gets her head chopped off, so please don't watch this video. Stay safe everyone <3 :] pic.twitter.com/ivcpscEEu3 — bennettmybeloved (@bennettmybelov1) June 5, 2021

Screenshots of the video show a girl with long black hair wearing a cropped black tank top and white shorts.

“Holy I have heard about a tiktok video where a girl gets HER HEAD CHOPPED OFF,” wrote another traumatized Twitter user.

Another wrote, “I go on my phone. Open twitter. Find out a tiktok girls head gets chopped off Is humanity that cruel?”

hey if u see this video dont watch it, it cuts to the girl getting her head chopped off and is genuinely traumatising! pic.twitter.com/TNghYCvzAj — estella !! 🌷 (@f4irysua) June 4, 2021

Bristol Post reported that a disturbed mother contacted the publication to warn the public about the beheading video.

Who is Mayenggo3?

Who Is Mayenggo3 TikTok Girl? Everything You Need Know About Viral Video On TikTokWho Is Mayenggo3 TikTok Girl? Everything You Need Know About Viral Video On TikTok Girl head trending video, i'm going to explaining about tiktok girl gets head chopped off reality ? user Mayenggo3 is a tiktoker who went viral on the video-sharing app after sharing decapitation footage on her TikTok page. News Source : gsemobiles.com/tiktok-girl-gets-head-chopped-off-reality/… 2021-06-05T13:35:37Z

One video on YouTube says Mayenggo3 is the name behind the beheading video. The video’s narrator says the young woman is shown dancing, but that only lasts a few seconds. Then a “brutal death” is shown. A man was seen “slicing a girl’s throat whose hand was tied with a rope inside a room in an unknown location.”

It’s “extremely horrific to watch,” said the narrator.

People are calling for an investigation as it’s unclear who the girl is or even whether the video is real. A Twitter user explained, “theres a video going around and it shows this girl getting her head chopped off in a bathroom…ppl said it starts with a lil girl dancing and then it shows a girl in the bathroom getting her head chopped off…”

One site claims that men in the video pledged allegiance to a Mexican cartel before chopping the girl’s head off, but it’s not clear whether that is true.

A Twitter user made the same claim, writing, “bye tiktok is trending about a girl exposing secrets about a hispanic cartel and got her head chopped off.”

“why have i just seen a girl get her head chopped off by cartel,” wrote a traumatized Twitter user.

Other Twitter users wrote:

“! I don’t recommend watching it! The video where the girl gets her head chopped off..”

“I just saw a video of a little girl getting her head chopped off, this is so disgusting I’m going to throw up. for the love of God don’t watch it please. i’m traumatized.”

“someone on tiktok linked a video of a girl getting her head chopped off and i didn’t know what it was about & there was no tw , i watched it and i felt SICK , pls be careful.”

“I’m posting you this to be aware of a video that’s spreading that a girl head gets chopped off. Please be careful on tik tok and Facebook it may look a normal video but then it switches to the disturbing video it’s VERY gore.”