TikTok Prankster Mizzy Video: Bacari Ogarro Accused of Nuisance

Bacari Ogarro, a TikTok prankster known as Mizzy, is accused of causing a public nuisance over a video showing the social media influencer entering a home without permission and other pranks, according to Sky News.

Metropolitan Police wrote in a press release that an “18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and is currently in police custody. He was arrested on the evening of Monday, 22 May.”

“The arrest follows an investigation into social media footage which featured a number of incidents, including apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport, and entering addresses without the apparent permission of the owners,” police wrote.

Although police did not name the teenager, Sky News reported that his name is Bacari Ogarro, who uses the nickname “Mizzy” on TikTok. According to Distractify, the incident happened in the United Kingdom.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mizzy Is Accused of Walking ‘Through the Open Door of an Affluent House’ Without Permission

“Youths” are just randomly walking into people’s houses for TikTok fame. pic.twitter.com/Upn7dFNTDq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 17, 2023

According to Sky News, in one video, Ogarro and others “walk through the open door of an affluent house while the family was at home and film a ‘tour’ of the premises.”

He began the video by saying, “Walking into random houses, let’s go,” according to a recording of it posted to Twitter. That video has had more than 12 million views.

“James, come to the front door right now, please,” a woman says as the teens enter the house. A man is working in the front yard as they enter it. They ask to speak to James. A man in the house then ushers them out.

Sky News reported that other videos show Ogarro “enter a man’s car claiming it is ‘his Uber,’ pester people on a train, rip up books in a library and ride an e-bike through a branch of Sainsbury’s.”

Mizzy was on TikTok through the account @secretmizzy, but it is no longer active.

Metropolitan Police Said They Do Not Underestimate the ‘Widespread Upset’ Caused by the Videos

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Central East Command Unit, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said in the news release: “I do not underestimate the widespread upset, distress and concern that these videos caused.”

“Some people have referred to these as ‘prank’ videos, but I hope that this significant development demonstrates just how seriously we have been taking this investigation since this footage began circulating online,” he said, according to the release.

“A number of these videos were produced, impacting on many different people and our investigation remains ongoing as we seek to build a strong picture of both the activity featured in the footage and impact on the public,” the release continued.

The Independent reported that Mizzy has defended the video after politicians criticized it as “abhorrent” and “criminal.” The video was posted in early May, according to The Independent.

