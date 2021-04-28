Timbers vs Club América Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Portland Timbers face off against Club América in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League on Tuesday at Providence Park.

Timbers vs Club América Preview

Portland punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with a 7-2 win on aggregate over Marathon. The MLS squad now faces Club América at Providence Park on Tuesday, looking to limit the Mexican side.

“Of course, you want to make sure that your goal (against) stays at zero. But, also, you cannot enter into the match being afraid that you’re going get scored on,” Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said. “You have to enter into the match trying to execute your play, trying to play the way you think is going to prevent them from doing the things that they do best, and for you to expose the areas in which you think you can hurt them.”

It’s the first matchup between the two teams and Portland is looking to represent US soccer with pride.

“We see this as a match in which not only are we representing Portland Timbers, we’re representing Major League Soccer and US soccer, so the guys are very motivated and ready to play,” Savarese said.

Portland is 4-1-3 in its last eight, the most recent result being a 2-1 triumph against the Houston Dynamo in MLS play. Five of the final eight teams in the tournament are from the MLS.

“We know how important this tournament is and we just want to make sure we leave the Portland Timbers name up there,” said Portland’s Felipe Mora. “We need to be very responsible and very focused for the game.”

After winning eight of nine, América has slumped, going 0-2-1 in their last three. Despite that, the Las Águilas are +120 to win the match. Portland comes in at +200, while the draw is +225. The total is set at 2.5 goals.

Portland Timbers Predicted XI: Jeff Attinella; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora

Club America Predicted XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Pedro Aquino; Richard Sanchez, Alan Medina, Giovani dos Santos, Mauro Lainez; Federico Vinas.

