Wisconsin Police K9 ‘Raiden’ Dies After Being Struck by Car Along Highway

A Wisconsin police K9 officer died after being struck by a car in Tomah.

Tomah Police K9 Raiden died from injuries he suffered while on duty on March 4, according to a March 5, 2024, news release issued by the Tomah, Wisconsin, Police Department.

The release says the dog ran onto a highway, where he was struck by the vehicle. K9 Raiden is featured in a memorial on the Officer Down Memorial Page. “ODMP K9 honors the hundreds of police canines that have been killed in the line of duty serving alongside America’s law enforcement officers. These loyal companions have given their lives to ensure their handlers, fellow officers, and citizens stay safe,” the page says.

K9 Raiden ‘Ran Onto’ the Highway & Was Struck by the Vehicle, Police Say

According to the police news release, the incident occurred when the police K9 went outside to relieve himself and then ran onto the roadway.

“Late last evening, Tomah Police K9 Raiden was on duty and struck by a vehicle, suffering severe injuries,” the release says.

“K9 Raiden was immediately transported to a Madison area Veterinary Hospital. K9 Raiden succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” the release says. Tomah is a city of about 9,500 people that is located in Monroe County, Wisconsin.

Tomah Police Released a Photo of the Deceased K9

Tomah police released a photo of K9 Raiden along with their statement about his death.

“The accident occurred near the east city limits on Hwy 12/16 (Well 12). K9 Raiden was out of his squad and utilizing the outdoor area to relieve himself when he ran onto Hwy 12/16 and was struck by a vehicle,” they wrote.

“The Tomah Police Department was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office- Wisconsin and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office – 911 Communications Division,” the release says. “We ask the community for your support as we work through this incredibly unfortunate passing of K9 Raiden.”

The news release was signed by Asstant Chief Eric Pedersen.

“K9 officers risk their lives keeping our communities safe, and K9 officers face the same dangers as human officers: shootings, stabbings, attacks, accidents, and other line-of-duty-related fatalities,” Project Paws Alive says.

The Officer Down Memorial Page is attempting to collect a full list of fallen police K9 officers throughout history.

