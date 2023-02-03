Tommy Lee Now: Is the Motley Crue Drummer Married Today?

The passionate but ultimately troubled marriage between rocker Tommy Lee and “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson is back in the headlines due to Anderson’s new Netflix documentary and book.

Much of the Netflix documentary, called “Pamela, A Love Story,” chronicles the couple’s marriage, which ignited in 1995 in Mexico and ended in divorce as a result of Lee’s 1998 domestic abuse conviction and a stolen tape showing the couple having sex.

“In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal,” the Netflix caption says. In the documentary, Anderson says that Lee was the one man she really loved.

“I really loved your dad for all the right reasons, and I don’t think I’ve ever loved anybody else. It’s f*****,” she told one of their two sons in the documentary.

Today, Lee, 60, appears to have moved on; he is married to social media influencer Brittany Furlan, 36. He has had very public conflict with one of his sons with Anderson, Brandon Lee, who was accused of knocking Lee unconscious in 2018, but charges were never filed, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

On Instagram, Tommy Lee Has Been Posting Recently About His Sons & a World Tour With His Band, Motley Crue

Motley Crue and Tommy Lee are still touring. “You’re next Mexico, South American, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Japan #TheWorldTour 2023 🌏” he wrote in an Instagram post on February 3, 2023.

Lee also posted a gag video showing him drumming. It’s captioned, “got some contraband for ya!!!!” His son with Anderson, Dylan Jagger Lee, commented, “Ha this is epic 😂🔥❤️”

Lee also recently posted a picture with both of his boys. “A LoveLee picture of THe LeEtArDS! Happy 25th @dylanjaggerlee I 💜 U Son!!!!” he captioned it.

Furlan commented, “I take good pics 😎”

A lot of Lee’s other Instagram posts are joking graphics and memes.

His website says that Lee “has just recorded a new solo record, Andro, that is about to challenge virtually everything you thought you knew about him and his musical proclivities.”

It continues,

True, he hinted at some of the complexity behind the chaos, when he formed Methods of Mayhem , but holed up in his own basement studio for the better part of the last two years, Lee has finally emerged with a new set of tracks that seem to truly represent the music that’s he was meant to make – and that definitively reveals the depth and range of his musical fascinations.

“It was me sitting around writing like a maniac,” Lee says on the website. “I would just go down to the studio and tweak out – it would be like, ‘Whoa, he’s been down there for f****** days.’ But I would just be banging on the keyboard, and a sound would inspire me, or suddenly there would be this beat … and it all just followed.”

Tommy Lee’s Current Wife Told Followers in a TikTok Video That Her Husband ‘Laughs All This Stuff Off & Could Care Less’

Lee has been married to Furlan since 2019, according to US Magazine.

On February 2, 2023, Furlan posted a video for her TikTok followers as the Netflix documentary streamed.

“Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here to let you know I’m okay because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice,” Furlan says in the TikTok video.

“I’m good. Don’t worry, and don’t worry about all of the people that are saying all the mean things that they’re saying,” she said. “That’s totally, you know, I don’t live in that. I don’t live in that world, so please like don’t stress, and thank you to all of the people that have been so sweet.”

She continued, “You know we’re only here for a certain amount of time, so I don’t sweat the comments from people who don’t know me or my relationship or anything like that so, uh, I love everyone that’s been really kind, and, you know, I’m sending love to those who have been unkind because I think they probably need it.”

Furlan added, “And, um, you know, it is what it is, that’s life I guess. And, um, I’m lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all this stuff off and could care less.”

“Yeah, so don’t worry about anything,” she said, “and thank you to everyone who has been sticking up for me and stuff like that. You know, I will leave my comments open. If you feel like you want to get it out and say something mean to me or try to tear me down, go ahead, please.”

Revealed Furlan: “Like honestly, I have done so much self-work that you know I realize where it’s coming from, you know, people who say things to people, where it’s coming from. So, with that said, I’m sending so much love out there to everyone – the good and the bad, and, um, don’t worry about anything, and I’ll be back to my continued program as usual very soon. So, love you guys.”

Tommy Lee Accused His Son of Assaulting Him, But No Charges Resulted

Brandon Lee wrote on Instagram about the Netflix documentary, “It took a while to find the right people to trust with this story. We had to feel comfortable handing over decades of archives and family treasures to complete strangers, especially since the priority with this project was about making an unfiltered and utterly real account of my mother’s life.”

In March 2018, Tommy Lee tweeted accusations against his son. “My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” he wrote.

According to People Magazine, the incident ignited because Brandon Lee, who was living with Tommy Lee, was upset about tweets Lee wrote about Anderson. According to People, Anderson discussed Lee’s spousal abuse conviction on television, prompting Tommy Lee to tweet, “Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s*** but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention Signed, ‘The abuser’ (who she texts every day & asks for me back).”

The Blast obtained the 911 call, which was made by Furlan. She said Tommy had been knocked out “like a light,” the Blast reported, adding that Furlan claimed the argument ignited over Brandon Lee’s “mom because he posted some ugly photos of her.”

In a now deleted post on her website, Anderson came to her son’s defense, People Magazine reported. According to People, she wrote of Tommy Lee, “I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating — he is a disaster spinning out of control.” The statement was titled, “Alcoholism is the Devil,” according to People.

She also wrote that Tommy Lee was “consistently the center of sadness, drama and confusion, jealous of his son’s talent and beauty from the day they were born. He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath,” People Magazine reported.

According to TMZ, she also wrote, “He [Brandon] punched him in the nose for all of us who he has hurt. Now Tommy feels humiliated – and is attempting to destroy his own son. This is the Devil – This is the disease of alcoholism.”

TMZ reported in 2018 that Anderson claimed Furlan “keeps Tommy drunk all day,” but Furlan told the entertainment news outlet, “That’s insane. Tommy is a grown up and makes his own decisions.”

To TMZ, Tommy Lee denied alcoholism was at the root of his problems with his son, saying, “Do I drink more than the average Joe? Yes. Have I ever hurt my sons or acted out of turn with them because of my drinking? No. No matter how much people wanna pin me as this deviant alcoholic abuser, that isn’t me. I’m a happy fun loving guy.”

Also in 2018, Tommy Lee wrote a Father’s Day post that criticized his son’s values. It says,

Happy Father’s Day fellas! I’m not gonna sit here and post some fluffed up b******* for the public to read … I’m gonna be honest- Being a father ain’t easy! I’m so tired of the fake sh** I keep seeing all over IG … let’s get real: It’s a rollercoaster ok? My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved. He taught me to appreciate my possessions, and to be grateful for the things I was given. I’ve f***** up at times but I’ve always bounced back. When I had a child, my first child, I wanted to instill those same virtues into him. Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids. I know I’m not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind. I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals. Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood …. I love my boys but they can be a******* too…and that’s the truth (Cue Honest Guy music)

That post did not sit well with Brandon Lee, who posted comments about his dad’s post on Instagram, although Brandon’s post is now deleted. Entertainment Tonight reported that Brandon Lee wrote: “Remember what happened last time you said this s***? night night.”

“You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy,” Brandon Lee wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight. “If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games. Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me.”

Brandon Lee continued, according to Entertainment Tonight, “Once again painting our family in a negative light. Who the f*** are you? Just move on dude … WE ALL HAVE. Or I’ll put you right back to f***** sleep.”

However, a few months later, Lee posted a photo showing him hugging Brandon Lee and professing his love for his son.

