Tony Bobulinski: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tony Bobulinski is the former business partner of Hunter Biden who is claiming Joe Biden was involved in shady business dealings with China.

Bobulinski announced on Wednesday, October 21, that the former vice president “willingly” participated in a family scheme to make millions by partnering with a Chinese Communist firm, according to The New York Post.

The Navy veteran said he was the CEO of a holding company partnered between the Chinese firm and the Bidens, including Hunter, Joe and Joe’s brother Jim, the outlet continued. The firm was hoping to “gain political or influence of investment,” Bobulinski expressed to The New York Post.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about business,” Bobulinski said in a statement to the newspaper. “I’ve seen first-hand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Statement to NY Post about Joe “Big Guy” Biden from Hunter Biden’s ex-partner Tony Bobulinski: “I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw.”

Bobulinski assured he has mounds of evidence to back up his claims, including documents and emails, The New York Post reported. He added that he provided his information to two Senate committees that requested it, he continued in his statement.

“I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw,” Bobulinski told The Post. “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.”

The news comes on the heels of The New York Post’s previous story of published emails claiming Hunter Biden leveraged Obama-Biden Administration connections to pursue “lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be ‘interesting for me and my family.'”

Here’s what you need to know about Tony Bobulinski:

1. The Grandson of an Army Intelligence Officer, Bobulinski Served in the Navy for 4 Years

Bobulinski, the “grandson of a 37 year Army Intelligence officer, the son of a 20+ year career Naval Officer and the brother of a 28 year career Naval Flight Officer,” says he served in the navy for four years, according to The New York Post.

“I myself served our country for 4 years and left the Navy as LT Bobulinski. I held a high level security clearance and was an instructor and then CTO for Naval Nuclear Power Training Command,” he said in his statement to the outlet.

“I take great pride in the time my family and I served this country. I am also not a political person. What few campaign contributions I have made in my life were to Democrats.”

2. Bobulinski Became an ‘Institutional Investor’ After Leaving the Military & Is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings

After leaving the military, Bobulinski became an institutional investor who invested “extensively around the world and on every continent,” he expressed to The New York Post. He added that he traveled to over 50 countries across the globe.

The veteran is now the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, he continued, which was a partnership between the Chinese and the Biden family.

“I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden,” he disclosed to the newspaper.

3. Bobulinski Says He Was a Recipient of the May 2017 Email Published by The New York Post Roughly a Week Prior

Bobulinski said he was a recipient of the May 13, 2017 email published by The New York Post roughly one week prior, according to the outlet. The email, sent from one of the group partners, disclosed cash and equity positions, as well as a 10% cut for someone called “the Big Guy,” The New York Post reported.

In his announcement, Bobulinski outed “the Big Guy” as Joe Biden. He also told The New York Post that the initials “JB” referenced in the email represent Joe Biden’s brother, Jim Biden.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski stated to the outlet.

4. Bobulinski Is a Former Pennsylvania State University Wrestler

According to the Pennsylvania State University Wrestling Club’s website, Bobulinski wrestled at the university from 1990 to 1995.

“He came to Penn State without a wrestling scholarship and worked extremely hard, eventually winning a starting position and a wrestling scholarship for his junior and senior years and being chosen as a team captain,” the website states.

Bobulinski says the experience “forged [me] into the individual [I] am today,” the page reads, adding:

I came to Penn State without a scholarship and worked my guts out to eventually become a scholarship athlete my junior and senior years as well as a team captain. That journey forced me to develop the discipline, heart, passion and perseverance that will allow me to be successful at whatever I do in life. The skills I developed (and I am not talking about wrestling techniques) as a Penn State wrestler are priceless.

5. Bobulinski Was ‘No Slouch in the Classroom,’ According to the University’s Wrestling Club

The Pennsylvania State University’s Wrestling Club described Bobulinski as “no slouch in the classroom,” according to its website.

The wrestler was named to the Dean’s List for nine of his 10 semesters at the university, the page continues.

“During his career he was inducted into Spiritus Lionus (an athletic & academic fraternity developed by student athletes) and the Golden Key National Honor society and invited to become a member of Tau Beta Pi,” the Club’s website says.

Bobulinski won a scholarship in 1955 from the Merrill Lynch Heisman Scholarship Program, according to the Club. He was also named to the Big Ten Male Academic Athlete of the Year, it continues.

