Tops Friendly Markets Active Shooter: Buffalo Mass Shooting Reports

There are reports of a mass shooting and an active shooter opening fire at a Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York.

NBC New York reported that eight people are dead and that the gunman carried “a rifle and wore military-style gear or a type of body armor.”

This is a developing incident, so all reports are preliminary. Graphic video showed a suspect being taken into custody and what appeared to be bodies lying on the ground. There were unconfirmed reports he was dressed in military gear. The suspect is not identified. The motive is not clear, nor is the number of victims.

Here’s what you need to know:

Buffalo Police Confirmed That ‘Multiple People Have Been Struck by Gunfire’

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

Buffalo police tweeted, "BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area."

I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 14, 2022

Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, tweeted on the afternoon of May 14, 2022, "I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted, “I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

An Unconfirmed Manifesto Has Emerged

A racist, white supremacist 180-page manifesto has emerged. However, authorities have not yet confirmed that it is the suspect’s. There is a name in the manifesto, but Heavy is not using it at this point in case the suspect put it in there for other reasons.

“If there’s one thing I want you to get from these writings, it’s that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number,” the manifesto begins. “To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.”

There Are Unconfirmed Reports That the Suspect Streamed the Shooting Live on Twitch

The Twitter page Intel Point Alert tweeted, “🇺🇸#URGENT: ‘Active shooter’ with several people down at Tops Grocery in Buffalo, New York.”

The site followed up with, “A large emergency response is underway following confirmed reports of multiple people shot. No word on the suspect at this time.”

The page then shared a screenshot from a Twitch page showing a body lying next to a cash register. “🇺🇸#DISTURBING: Gunman live streamed shooting on Twitch under the name ‘jimboboiii,'” the page reported. The screenshot is very graphic. The Twitch page is down so this account could not be immediately confirmed.

Another Twitter page wrote, “The shooter streamed it live on twitch but there was only 20 viewers, the VOD was deleted and idk if anyone recorded it.”

This story is being updated as more information is learned about the active shooting incident.