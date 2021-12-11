Possible Tornado Strikes Amazon Warehouse in Edwardsville [VIDEO]

There are reports of workers trapped after a possible tornado, forming in severe weather, struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois. You can see videos from the scene throughout this article.

The reports are preliminary and still unfolding. Jenna Rae, a news reporter for KMOV-TV, tweeted, “About a third of the warehouse is torn down and damaged from either straight by line winds or tornado. People who have family members inside say people are trapped.”

St. Clair County Emergency Management Services Director Herb Simmons told Fox2News that “50 to 100 employees are potentially trapped inside the building,” the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

It’s not yet clear whether there are any deaths or the number of people injured. Fox2Now reported that a “confirmed tornado” did touch down in Edwardsville on December 10, 2021.

#BREAKING Several dozen emergency crews at the Amazon Warehouse on Gateway Commerce Center Drive. About a third of the warehouse is torn down and damaged from either straight by line winds or tornado. People Who have family members inside say people are trapped@KMOV pic.twitter.com/hszi8YQ339 — Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) December 11, 2021

‘Multiple People’ Were Trapped, Reports Say

Video emerged that showed the tornado. Meterologist Stephen Morgan tweeted of the above video, “This was video taken near Hwy 157 & I-270, just east of St. Louis, as a tornado-warned storm moved through. This was near the Amazon facility that sustained damage and where some people were reported trapped inside.”

Photos emerged showing the partial collapse of the Amazon facility. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wrote on Facebook, “My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources. Our Illinois State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation.”

According to KSDK-TV, multiple people were trapped.

Breaking: Over 100 people are possibly trapped after a tornado caused an Amazon warehouse to partially collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois. (Via @journalismjenna) pic.twitter.com/PnR80LsJjv — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) December 11, 2021

Flight for Life helicopters were seen at the site of the partial Amazon collapse; there were reports on Facebook about calls for concrete cutters to respond to the facility.

The Amazon property is 717,000 square feet on a 53.39 acre lot, according to Commercial Cafe.

Authorities Were Flying Drones Over the Collapsed Warehouse

Emergency responders are flying drones over the collapsed Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, IL. Last word, from 2 hour ago, was "50-100" trapped. Ambulances, fire trucks, heavy equipment lined up. Walls, roof missing. Not sure if direct tornado hit or straight-line winds. pic.twitter.com/uG0w65W4sz — Charles Jaco (@charlesjaco1) December 11, 2021

Journalist Charles Jaco tweeted, “Emergency responders are flying drones over the collapsed Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, IL. Last word, from 2 hour ago, was “50-100″ trapped. Ambulances, fire trucks, heavy equipment lined up. Walls, roof missing. Not sure if direct tornado hit or straight-line winds.”

NBC News reported that people were injured in the Amazon collapse and one person died in Arkansas from the severe weather on December 10, 2021. The death occurred at a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas, according to NBC.