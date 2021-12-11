Mayfield, Kentucky, Tornado Damage [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Photos and videos showed severe damage from a massive, historic tornado that struck Mayfield, Kentucky. Photos on social media showed the courthouse and police station were among buildings suffering major damage, and rescuers were searching for people who were trapped.

Photos also showed damage to homes. There were unconfirmed reports that a train derailed and damaged houses in Morton’s Gap and Earlington, Kentucky, just over an hour away, according to Timothy Hudson, a local reporter who posted the information on Facebook.

Pictures emerged showing the downtown area.

Tyler Hofelich, of an Ohio-based storm team, tweeted that the Mayfield tornado threw debris 30,000 feet in the air, making it one of the most “intense” tornadoes on record.

Not really the kinds of records you want to see broken. The Mayfield, KY tornado has lofted debris over 30,000 feet into the air. That's among the most intense ever record. pic.twitter.com/mIkuZzggHC — Tyler Hofelich (@T_Hofelich) December 11, 2021

US Storm Watch tweeted, “Tonight we are looking at potentially the first quad-state tornado in US history which has torn through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and now Kentucky.”

Tonight we are looking at potentially the first quad-state tornado in US history which has torn through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and now Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/FvAfwZWIGk — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) December 11, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

The Kentucky Governor Declared a State of Emergency

Pictures from Mayfield KY. pic.twitter.com/CNMyGsk3MX — Phil 870 (@BigPhil870) December 11, 2021

Kentucky’s governor declared a state of emergency. “Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency based on major tornado damage in multiple Western Kentucky counties. He has activated the @kentuckyguard and the @kystatepolice,” Governor Andy Beshear’s Twitter page posted.

He added, “We are praying for our Western Kentucky families.”

PRAY FOR MAYFIELD PLEASE pic.twitter.com/rCh46MFOLG — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) December 11, 2021

According to Weather Nation, rescuers were trying to save people trapped in a candle factory in Mayfield.

#BREAKING: Our field crews on the ground in #Mayfield, #Kentucky this evening after a very strong #tornado 🌪️🌪️ ripped through the community. Officials are working to rescue people in a collapsed candle factory. #KYwx #mayfieldtornado #severe pic.twitter.com/x0u1hT2vdw — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 11, 2021

West Kentucky.com reported, “Many Mayfield homes and businesses were leveled, and a large portion of the Graves County courthouse was destroyed.”

Tornado Damage Mayfield Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/pqA2M0xnKn — Stephanie Gordon (@redheadangel70) December 11, 2021

People took to social media asking for prayers. “Pray for my state and all others affected by this Tornado.. Kentucky weather aint no joke rn,” wrote the Bengal Central Twitter page.

Sheltering in Kentucky right now. Please pray all goes well. — Angela (@Angela86342807) December 11, 2021

WPSD reported that Mayfield residents were told to walk to the fire house if they could.

The Graves County Emergency Management Office says if you live in Mayfield and can walk safely, you should head to Fire Station House 1 at 211 E Broadway street. There will be buses to help transport people. @JackKaneWPSD shared these photos of some of the damage there. pic.twitter.com/YJUQv5HnoD — WPSD Local 6 (@WPSDLocal6) December 11, 2021

Mayfield took a direct hit.

This is an image of the tornado that hit Mayfield, KY directly. My heart didn’t sink, yours did. Tragic is the only word I can even muster right now… pic.twitter.com/l2VNkR5rFd — TornadoEnthusiast (@TornadoWIS) December 11, 2021

The National Weather Service tweeted, “A significant severe weather outbreak is possible tonight across the South-Central US. Nighttime tornadoes are particularly dangerous. Keep a NOAA Weather Radio where you sleep so you can be alerted and take action when severe weather threatens overnight.”

Photos Captured the Massive Mayfield Twister

Photos emerged showing the massive Mayfield tornado. Fox17 reported that massive damage was reported in Mayfield, which is located in Graves County, Kentucky, and has a population of just over 10,000 people.

Deadly storm batters Arkansas & Missouri as emergency declared in Kentucky https://t.co/SezIhycAQl — FresherAlert.in (@fresheralert_in) December 11, 2021

According to Fox17, Kentucky State Police said in a statement in the early morning hours of December 11, 2021, “Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is currently responding to a severe tornado event that spreads across multiple counties across Western Kentucky. There is significant damage reported. While no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, loss of life is expected. Multiple agencies from across the purchase area are responding. Updates will follow.”

Tornado Damage Mayfield Kentucky Police Station. pic.twitter.com/qFCIxGXdNB — Stephanie Gordon (@redheadangel70) December 11, 2021

Tornado Damage Mayfield Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/LWjElsBwEH — Stephanie Gordon (@redheadangel70) December 11, 2021

Tornado Damage Mayfield Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/hTSLZxbgwx — Stephanie Gordon (@redheadangel70) December 11, 2021

Witnessing history… first quad-state tornado and is likely the longest track tornado ever recorded, over 200 miles. Starting in Arkansas, to Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky. Debris was flung over 30,000 feet in the air, breaking records. Lots of infrastructure damage. pic.twitter.com/ryEATgPdDA — Payton Major (@PaytonMajorwx) December 11, 2021

Tornado Damage Mayfield Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/tPwUlzUUN1 — Stephanie Gordon (@redheadangel70) December 11, 2021

The Tornado Was of ‘Historic Proportions’

After about 300 miles and over 4 1/2 hours, this supercell has clearly weakened. A new one could develop along the line so stay on serious guard. #KYwx pic.twitter.com/YGnmSk64zt — Craig Ceecee (@CC_StormWatch) December 11, 2021

According to Kentucky.com, the tornado was “of historic proportions.” It started in Arkansas, where it struck a nursing home, and continued through Kentucky into Edwardsville, Illinois, where it leveled part of an Amazon warehouse, trapping some workers.

From start to end, the Mayfield #kywx tornado appears to have a radar-derived path length of 163 continuous miles and was on the ground for nearly 3 hours. At face value, this may be the longest continuous tornado track of the modern era. pic.twitter.com/GhBioCXCQS — Harrison Cater (@HRRRisonCater) December 11, 2021

The tornado traversed across multiple states.

Take a look at this long-duration MRMS reflectivity loop showing the entire track of the supercell that prompted numerous tornado emergencies from Arkansas to Kentucky. #ARwx #MOwx #TNwx #KYwx pic.twitter.com/4pdxMk5dRM — RadarOmega (@RadarOmega) December 11, 2021

JUST IN: We're getting our first look of what the tornado damage looks like in #Mayfield, #Kentucky. Our field crews are LIVE on scene right now on @WeatherNation.#KYwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/SGRopCpgT0 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 11, 2021

The damage was catastrophic.

