Mayfield, Kentucky, Tornado Damage [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Photos and videos showed severe damage from a massive, historic tornado that struck Mayfield, Kentucky. Photos on social media showed the courthouse and police station were among buildings suffering major damage, and rescuers were searching for people who were trapped.
Photos also showed damage to homes. There were unconfirmed reports that a train derailed and damaged houses in Morton’s Gap and Earlington, Kentucky, just over an hour away, according to Timothy Hudson, a local reporter who posted the information on Facebook.
Pictures emerged showing the downtown area.
Tyler Hofelich, of an Ohio-based storm team, tweeted that the Mayfield tornado threw debris 30,000 feet in the air, making it one of the most “intense” tornadoes on record.
US Storm Watch tweeted, “Tonight we are looking at potentially the first quad-state tornado in US history which has torn through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and now Kentucky.”
Here’s what you need to know:
The Kentucky Governor Declared a State of Emergency
Kentucky’s governor declared a state of emergency. “Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency based on major tornado damage in multiple Western Kentucky counties. He has activated the @kentuckyguard and the @kystatepolice,” Governor Andy Beshear’s Twitter page posted.
He added, “We are praying for our Western Kentucky families.”
According to Weather Nation, rescuers were trying to save people trapped in a candle factory in Mayfield.
West Kentucky.com reported, “Many Mayfield homes and businesses were leveled, and a large portion of the Graves County courthouse was destroyed.”
People took to social media asking for prayers. “Pray for my state and all others affected by this Tornado.. Kentucky weather aint no joke rn,” wrote the Bengal Central Twitter page.
WPSD reported that Mayfield residents were told to walk to the fire house if they could.
Mayfield took a direct hit.
The National Weather Service tweeted, “A significant severe weather outbreak is possible tonight across the South-Central US. Nighttime tornadoes are particularly dangerous. Keep a NOAA Weather Radio where you sleep so you can be alerted and take action when severe weather threatens overnight.”
Photos Captured the Massive Mayfield Twister
Photos emerged showing the massive Mayfield tornado. Fox17 reported that massive damage was reported in Mayfield, which is located in Graves County, Kentucky, and has a population of just over 10,000 people.
According to Fox17, Kentucky State Police said in a statement in the early morning hours of December 11, 2021, “Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is currently responding to a severe tornado event that spreads across multiple counties across Western Kentucky. There is significant damage reported. While no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, loss of life is expected. Multiple agencies from across the purchase area are responding. Updates will follow.”
The Tornado Was of ‘Historic Proportions’
According to Kentucky.com, the tornado was “of historic proportions.” It started in Arkansas, where it struck a nursing home, and continued through Kentucky into Edwardsville, Illinois, where it leveled part of an Amazon warehouse, trapping some workers.
The tornado traversed across multiple states.
The damage was catastrophic.
