‘The Toys That Built America’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest docu-series to hit TV is “The Toys That Built America,” premiering Sunday, November 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Toys That Built America” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Toys That Built America” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Toys That Built America” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue or Sling Orange bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the History Channel, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Toys That Built America” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The History Channel is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Toys That Built America” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Toys That Built America” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Toys That Built America” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Toys That Built America’ Preview





Play



Dream Bigger | “The Toys That Built America” New Four-Part Series Premieres Nov. 28 @ 9/8c | HISTORY The HISTORY® Channel unboxes the next installment of its popular “That Built” franchise with the new four-part docuseries “The Toys That Built America” premiering Sunday, November 28 at 9PM ET/PT. “The Toys That Built America” chronicles the toy titans whose imaginations soared to build billion-dollar empires, the rivalries that gave rise to the modern toy… 2021-11-05T15:00:02Z

Building on its specials “The Food That Built America” and “The Engineering That Built The World,” the History Channel is now debuting “The Toys That Built America,” which looks to “unbox the history behind some of America’s most beloved toys and the brilliant visionaries who brought them to life.”

The four-part docu-series “chronicles the toy titans whose imaginations soared to build billion-dollar empires, the rivalries that gave rise to the modern toy industry and the history of the visionaries behind iconic products like Monopoly and G.I. Joe,” according to the History Channel press release.

It continues:

Against the backdrop of major events in American history like the Civil War, the Great Depression and World War II, “The Toys that Built America” shares a story that brings nostalgic toys to the forefront as driving forces behind untold cultural and economic shifts. The four-part docuseries explores visionaries such as the Parker Brothers, Milton Bradley and Ruth Handler who transformed a small toy company into the billion-dollar empire known as Mattel. It reveals little-known details behind groundbreaking innovations like the Frisbee, and accidental discoveries like how the Slinky was created. Additionally, the docuseries unveils competitive rivalries between iconic brands that changed the fabric of our nation forever. Blending dramatic reenactments and archival footage with interviews from experts, biographers, and others, each episode brings to life the surprising tales of the men and women who created some of America’s most beloved and enduring toys including Silly Putty, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Matchbox Cars, and other famous classics.

“Toys teach us to imagine, have fun and, most importantly, dream big,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The History Channel, in a statement. “In ‘The Toys That Built America,’ we learn the fascinating history behind the inventors of some of the greatest and most ingenious toys of all time – many of which shaped our childhoods. As toys continue to encourage a new generation to dream bigger, we are proud to continue our commitment to honor and support military families by partnering with Blue Star Families to thank and give back to those who have sacrificed to serve our country.”

Additionally, the History Channel is continuing its public outreach program by partnering with Blue Star Families to give back to those who served and who are still serving ” with a donation of toys and educational items during the holiday season.”

“The Toys That Built America” premieres Sunday, November 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.