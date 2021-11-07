Travis Scott Concert Videos: Graphic Scenes Emerge After Deaths

Graphic videos have emerged of the Travis Scott concert in Houston, Texas, in which a stampede helped lead to the deaths of at least eight people. You can watch some of the videos throughout this article, but be aware that they are graphic and disturbing.

“Last night was tragic on many different levels, and this is a very, very active investigation. We will probably be at it for quite some time to determine what exactly happened,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a news conference of the tragedy at AstroWorld Fest on November 5, 2021.

“Based on our latest information, eight people are reported dead from the event last night,” he said in a news conference, indicating he could not remember anything “of this magnitude” taking place before in Houston.

Travis Scott speaks out following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival. pic.twitter.com/BzU9abBp3N — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2021

HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told ABC13: “Once we started having the mass casualty incident, they were starting CPR on several people, and it happened all at once. It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes. Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Videos Raised Concerns About Scott’s Reaction

One video shows Scott continuing to sing as a concertgoer appears wounded in the crowd. Turner said authorities were talking with “Travis Scott’s people,” witnesses, and people hospitalized, to get a better picture of “what went wrong… what were the missteps.”

He said they would be looking at “as much of the video as possible,” in addition to security plans.

#ASTROWORLDFest “The show must go on” is not meant to be taken literally when people are dying. I hope the families of those lost and all those in attendance who did help the injured are being supported right now. #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/tGrJ6gBeqE — Ann (@CrimsonGrad) November 6, 2021

Who were the victims? Their names have not been released, but the mayor said: “In terms of their ages one is 14, one is 16, two are 21 years of age, two are 23, one is 27 and one remains unknown at this time. So a total of eight that are reported dead. Six of the eight family members have been notified, and we know at least one is outside Houston Harris County.”

Turner added: “Last night, 25 were transported to the hospital. Thirteen are still hospitalized, including five that are under the age of 18. No one is reported missing. Four of the 25 have been discharged from the hospital.:

There were 528 Houston police officers providing security and 755 people representing private security from Live Nation, Turner said.

Travis Scott nods and smiles as people scream “HELP!” at #ASTROFEST. pic.twitter.com/hnmsII3rzH — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) November 7, 2021

“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Turner said. He cautioned people to not “buy into the rumors” on social media.

Just in case some of you didn’t see it. You can clearly see two people desperately try to resuscitate two young adults and or teens during Travis Scott’s festival. The look on these teens faces is heartbreaking. #astroworld pic.twitter.com/9oiegQe1sE — THEREL3VENT🦚 (@THERELEVANT6) November 7, 2021

“It was like hell,” said Nick Johnson, 17, to The New York Times. “Everybody was just in the back, trying to rush to the front.”

“People were literally grabbing and pinching at my body trying to get up from the ground,” said Chris Leigh, 23, to the Times. “I was fighting for my life; there was no way out.”

You can’t tell me Travis Scott didn’t see this kid getting resuscitated while he was up there doing the robot #ASTROWORLDFest pic.twitter.com/cjqsiK29BS — damn (@DexterL07617514) November 6, 2021

“Young people with bright futures — those were the people who were at the event,” said Lina Hidalgo, the Harris County executive.

everyone was yelling to stop and you still continued with the show how can you explain this bro pic.twitter.com/2UQRPZt144 — sergen (@s9rgen) November 6, 2021

She said her team was trying to “untangle as much as we can about what might have led to this.”

A Security Guard Was ‘Pricked’

Police Chief Troy Finner said a security officer was pricked in the neck while restraining a concertgoer and was revived with Narcan. “The medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if somebody was trying to inject,” he said in the news conference.

According to Hidalgo, “Perhaps the plans were inadequate, perhaps the plans were good but they weren’t followed, perhaps it was something else entirely.”

She said that Live Nation and AstroWorld put together a security and site plan with the City of Houston agencies and Harris County.

My experience at Astroworld. RIP to those who lost their lives that night. #astroworld #travisscott pic.twitter.com/Bwo7KOAtol — maximiliano alvarado (@MaxiPad32) November 6, 2021

According to the New York Times, Scott “continued playing through his set of music, urging the crowd on at times, at other times pausing to acknowledge that something appeared to be wrong.” Live Nation stopped the concert early but it was 40 minutes after the incident started, according to The Times.

Why didn’t you do anything???? what the hell pic.twitter.com/fLcCIVAUv9 — ElsaKrasniqi (@ElsaDorentina) November 7, 2021

In the news conference, Houston police chief, Troy Finner, defended the decision not to suddenly shut down the concert, saying, “You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that’s that young.”

Travis Scott ask "Who asked me to stop?" While fans die in the crowd. #ASTROWORLDFest pic.twitter.com/tqbTMieOHy — SergeantWaters 🇺🇸 🪖 (@sergeant_waters) November 7, 2021

“They could have had over 200,000 people in this venue; this venue was limited to 50,000,” said the Houston fire chief, Samuel Peña, at the news conference.

“We had more security over there than we had at the World Series games,” Turner said.

The Times reported that the most common cause of death in such situations is compressive asphyxia, which means people’s airways are restricted by the crowd.

