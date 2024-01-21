Georgia Beauty Pageant Queen Accused of Toddler’s Murder, Battery

A Georgia beauty queen who competed in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant has been accused in connection with a toddler’s murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Trinity Poague, 18, of Donalsonville, Georgia, in a January 20 news release.

According to WDHN-TV, Poague is the “reigning Miss Donalsonville” who “later went on to compete in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.”

Poague was also named “Miss Seminole” in 2023, according to a story in the Donalsonville News. “Miss Seminole is Trinity Poague, daughter of Clay and Ansley Poague,” it reads. The photo with that story shows her holding a young child on stage. Last fall, Poague’s mom shared a photo of her daughter as a beauty queen on her Facebook page. Her mom is a nurse.

“God does not give us everything we want, but He does fulfill His promise, leading us along the best and straightest paths to Himself,” a quote from Trinity Poague reads in a pageant ad shared by her mom on Facebook.

The death occurred in Americus, Georgia, the release said.

Trinity Poague Is Accused of Felony Murder & ‘Cruelty to Children’

The GBI announced that the agency had “arrested and charged Trinity Poague, age 18, of Donalsonville, Georgia, with Aggravated Battery, Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children First Degree. On Sunday January 14, 2024, at about 2:00 pm, the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the death of a child.”

The investigation “indicates an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was admitted to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus, Georgia. Hospital personnel performed life saving measures on the child; however, he later died,” the release says.

“After multiple interviews & an examination of the evidence, GBI agents arrested Poague. She is currently booked at the Sumter County Jail with no bond,” the release said.

“The Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department along with the Americus Police Department assisted with this investigation,” the release says. “If anyone has information about this case, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.”

The cause of death for the child and the circumstances of the death were not released. Poague’s relationship to the deceased toddler was also not released.

Trinity Poague Was Touted as ‘Fierce’ During Pageant Week

Poague was featured in local news stories for her pageant work.

“Southern Hospitality and Seminole County charm was on full display last Saturday when Miss Donalsonville Trinity Poague and Little Miss Donalsonville Kate Shingler, contestants in the upcoming 2023 Miss and Little Miss National Peanut Pageants, hosted a reception to welcome their fellow pageant contestants to Donalsonville,” reads a story in the Donalsonville News.

What is the National Peanut Festival? “The National Peanut Festival, the nation’s largest peanut festival, is held in Dothan, Alabama each fall to honor local peanut farmers and to celebrate the harvest season,” its website says.

The Little Miss Donalsonville Facebook page wrote of Poague in October, “It’s pageant week for my Miss Donalsonville Trinity! She is so fierce and I know she will bring the sass just like me! I can’t wait to see my ‘big’ on that big stage this weekend!”

Last April, Poague’s mother wrote on Facebook, “We are officially 6 months away from National Peanut Festival Pageant! For those that don’t know, it’s equivalent to Miss Georgia for these small town girls! Trinity has multiple appearances, parties, and events she will be attending over the next several months. I want this to be an experience of a lifetime for her.”

Poague’s dad Clay Poague also posted about the Peanut Festival on his Facebook page.

