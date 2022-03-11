Trishia Meadows: Florida Teacher Attacked by 5 Year Old Student

Trishia Meadows was identified as the Florida teacher who was attacked by a 5-year-old student.

Daily Mail named the teacher as Trishia Meadows.

Other new sites erroneously gave her name as Trisha Meadows, but her Facebook page confirms it’s spelled Trishia. The school’s directory also gives her name as Trishia Meadows, not Trisha Meadows, and lists her title as, “teacher-ese pre-school intensive.” Online records show that she is 43 years old.

1. The Teacher Was Found ‘Clearly Weak & Dazed’ & Not Responding

The FIBRS Incident report, obtained by Daily Mail and reviewed by Heavy, says that police responded to Pine Lakes Elementary School in regards to the teacher advising on the school radio that she needed support.

The incident occurred on March 2, 2022, at 11:36 a.m.

When the officer responded, he found the teacher sitting on the ground against the wall of the north side of the room “appearing to be in a faint state,” the report says.

She was “clearly weak and dazed.”

She then began coughing and dry heaving so the officer laid her on her side and held her head up straight to maintain an open airflow and prevent possible choking. The officer asked that rescue “respond to the school reference the injury.”

The officer asked whether the teacher could “hear me or feel me touching her arm to which I didn’t get a response.”

She continued to blink and breathe regularly but did not “vocally respond to show signs of a response.”

Rescue took her to the hospital.

The police report said the attack occurred after two students, ages 4 and 5, began throwing things around the classroom “and at the teachers along with flipping the chairs.”

An assistant principal and school monitor responded. They were trying to contain a student and took him to a cool down room. While dealing with that student, the staff heard the teacher advise on the radio that she needed support.

According to CBS Local, “At one point, the 5-year-old slammed into Meadows and she fell and hit her head.”

Heavy has reached out to the Pembroke Pines Police Department for more details.

Police released the 911 call. “This teacher got hit in the head, and she’s throwing up right after,” said a woman who called 911, according to WSVN.

“How was she hit in the head? What happened, ma’am?” said the dispatcher.

“It was the teacher … She was assaulted by a student,” the caller responded.

3. Meadows, a Single Mother to a Young Child, Was Attacked by the Child Before





BTU President Anna Fusco told CBS Local that the child punched and scratched the teacher.

“Physically, she is in an extreme position, socially and physically. She’s the single mother of a 2-year-old,” said Fusco to the television station.

She added that the same child attacked the teacher before.

“Everyone is saying how could this happen. It does happen and it shouldn’t have happened again. The school district is to blame,” Fusco told the station.

On Facebook, Meadows says she lives in Miramar, Florida, and is from Hollywood, Florida. She filled her pages of photos showing her with a young child.

CBS Miami reported that, according to the teacher’s union president, the boy caused a bookshelf to fall and hit the teacher.

Her father told the station that she was “doing all right” and it was a question mark whether she would need surgery.

She was described to CBS Miami by a colleague as a “sweet teacher” who works in special education.

5. Meadows Has Worked in Education for More Than a Decade

People Magazine reported that Meadows has been a special needs teacher for 13 years.

Police told People that no arrest or charges have been made or filed due to the student’s young age. The teacher needed to be intubated at the hospital, but has since been released, according to People.

Broward County Public Schools told People, “The safety of our teachers, staff and students are always the District’s highest priorities.”