Tristen Nash Dead: Cause of Death for Kevin Nash’s Son Unclear

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash, is dead at the age of 26.

What was the cause of death for Tristan Nash? That is not clear. It wasn’t released.

However, his death was confirmed by the Wrestling News.

On October 12, 2022, Tristen posted his last visible post on Facebook. “…you always knew homie,” the post said, although it shared a post that is no longer available. “Damn dude, life wasn’t that bad 😢” a friend wrote, after Nash’s death.

On October 10, 2022, he wrote, “I broke my own heart I’m trying to convince myself.. That I can suffer if I want, motherf*****. Just put me back on your shelf.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Statement by Kevin & Tamara Nash Confirmed That Their Son Tristen Has ‘Tragically Passed Away’

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022

The sad news was shared on Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. “Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash,” he wrote on October 20, 2022.

He shared a statement that read, “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26.”

It continued, “Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

People Offered Condolences to the Nash Family

People offered condolences to the Nash family on the comment thread of Sean Ross Sapp’s tweet. Here are some of those comments:

“Awful news. My condolences go out to the Nash family. Kevin always spoke so highly of him,” wrote one.

“Man, that’s awful. Thoughts with the Nash family.”

“Incredibly sad. Wishing nothing but the best for the Nash family.”

“Oh dear God. Absolutely tragic. Praying for both of them. I cannot imagine losing a child. My heart is absolutely shattered for them.”

“Terrible news. So sad. RIP Tristen Nash.”

On Facebook, Tristen wrote that he studied at Daytona State College, lived in Ponce Inlet, Florida, and was from Scottsdale, Arizona. His page says that he was engaged.

A man wrote on Facebook, “Absolutely heartbreaking, My heart goes out to the Nash family. For anyone who listened or Watched Kevin Nash’s Kliq This podcast you could see how close they were. Kevin lost his closest friend Scott Hall earlier this year and you could still hear the grief in his voice when he talked about Scott.”

According to Post Wrestling, “Tristen Nash was a musician and spoke on the most recent Kliq This podcast this past week to promote a music festival he was going to be performing at this weekend.”

The IMDb profile for Kevin Nash says, “While his athletic route to fame using not only his wit and Detroit coolness but also his considerable 6’10” size and physical prowess to his advantage is what he may be best known for, Nash’s skill as a primarily comedic actor is what gives him the most personal satisfaction.”

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?